iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Excel Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,314.3
(2.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:19:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Excel Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

749.46

702.48

581.78

445.69

yoy growth (%)

6.68

20.74

30.53

2.55

Raw materials

-369.21

-328.57

-265.1

-237.52

As % of sales

49.26

46.77

45.56

53.29

Employee costs

-89.38

-84.6

-70.46

-61.89

As % of sales

11.92

12.04

12.11

13.88

Other costs

-170.09

-159.84

-122.88

-104.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.69

22.75

21.12

23.41

Operating profit

120.77

129.45

123.33

41.92

OPM

16.11

18.42

21.19

9.4

Depreciation

-27.15

-22.78

-14.94

-13.91

Interest expense

-2.17

-2.55

-5.81

-9.86

Other income

8.25

8.07

3.72

9.8

Profit before tax

99.7

112.2

106.3

27.94

Taxes

-29.51

-18.73

-33.23

-6.81

Tax rate

-29.6

-16.69

-31.26

-24.37

Minorities and other

0

0

-0.52

-0.33

Adj. profit

70.18

93.47

72.54

20.79

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

70.18

93.47

72.54

20.79

yoy growth (%)

-24.9

28.85

248.8

-17.45

NPM

9.36

13.3

12.46

4.66

Excel Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Excel Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.