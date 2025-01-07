Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
749.46
702.48
581.78
445.69
yoy growth (%)
6.68
20.74
30.53
2.55
Raw materials
-369.21
-328.57
-265.1
-237.52
As % of sales
49.26
46.77
45.56
53.29
Employee costs
-89.38
-84.6
-70.46
-61.89
As % of sales
11.92
12.04
12.11
13.88
Other costs
-170.09
-159.84
-122.88
-104.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.69
22.75
21.12
23.41
Operating profit
120.77
129.45
123.33
41.92
OPM
16.11
18.42
21.19
9.4
Depreciation
-27.15
-22.78
-14.94
-13.91
Interest expense
-2.17
-2.55
-5.81
-9.86
Other income
8.25
8.07
3.72
9.8
Profit before tax
99.7
112.2
106.3
27.94
Taxes
-29.51
-18.73
-33.23
-6.81
Tax rate
-29.6
-16.69
-31.26
-24.37
Minorities and other
0
0
-0.52
-0.33
Adj. profit
70.18
93.47
72.54
20.79
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
70.18
93.47
72.54
20.79
yoy growth (%)
-24.9
28.85
248.8
-17.45
NPM
9.36
13.3
12.46
4.66
