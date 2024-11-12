|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|8 Oct 2024
|EXCEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, the Board has approved unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 which were reviewed and recommended earlier today by the Audit Committee of the Company. In this regards, please find enclosed a copy of the said unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Auditors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|EXCEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 09th August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, the Board has approved unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 which were reviewed and recommended earlier today by the Audit Committee of the Company. In this regards, please find enclosed a copy of the said unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Auditors. The Board meeting commenced at 02:30 p.m. and concluded at 06:15 p.m. Change in Directorate (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jun 2024
|24 Jun 2024
|Disclosure under Regulation 30
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|16 Apr 2024
|EXCEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/ Madam Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 24th May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider recommendation of Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. The Board has approved audited financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 which were earlier approved and recommended by the Audit Committee of the Company at its meeting held today. Further, the Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 5.50/- (110%) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 5/- each for the FY 2023-24, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. Financial Results for the year ended 31st Marc, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|EXCEL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/ Madam Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 09th February 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, the Board has approved unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 which were reviewed and recommended earlier today by the Audit Committee of the Company. In this regards, please find enclosed a copy of the said unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Auditors. The Board meeting commenced at 02:00 p.m. and concluded at 05:20 p.m. Kindly take the information on your record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.