Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024: Meeting scheduled to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Board approved unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024.

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024: Meeting scheduled to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Board approved unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The Board meeting commenced at 02:30 p.m. and concluded at 06:15 p.m. Change in Directorate.

Board Meeting 24 May 2024: Meeting scheduled to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider recommendation of Dividend. The Board approved audited financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2024. The Board recommended a dividend of Rs. 5.50/- (110%) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 5/- each for the FY 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

