SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹133
Prev. Close₹133
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.12
Day's High₹133
Day's Low₹133
52 Week's High₹164
52 Week's Low₹53.1
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)90.54
P/E23.25
EPS5.72
Divi. Yield0.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.81
6.81
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.8
23.35
9.87
8.39
Net Worth
33.61
30.16
14.87
13.39
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,668.4
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
529.55
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
536.95
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,627.3
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
836.55
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Narendra Singh Barhat
Executive Director
Kusum Narendra Singh Barhat
Whole Time Director & CFO
Ketankumar Harkantbhai Joshi
Director
Mr. Laxman Singh Rathore
Director
Mr. Dipakkumar Harkant Joshi
Independent Director
Raghavende Matei
Independent Director
Rashmi Ajaykumar Aahuja
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Batra
Independent Director
Surendra Singh Lakhawat
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd
Summary
Aristo Bio-Tech & Life science Ltd. was originally incorporated on March 17, 2005 as Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Subsequently Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of company was changed to Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated May 20, 2020.The Company is an agrochemical company engaged in the manufacturing, formulation, supplying, packaging and job work services in various Pesticides such as Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides, Plant Growth Regulators and other Agrochemicals. Agrochemical industries deals with production and distribution of pesticides and fertilizers to increase the crop yields. Agrochemicals pesticides are designed to protect crops from insects, diseases and weeds. Their diversified product portfolio can be classified as Herbicides/ Weedicide, Fungicides, Plant Growth Regulator and Insecticides. With this, the Company has risen out the diversified portfolio of agrochemical product segment. Apart from these, it expanded operations beyond the borders of its state to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Besides manufacturing their own products, the Company provide Contract manufacturing, Job work and Toll manufacturing services for Crop Protection companies. In 2004-05, the Company started their operations in certain part of Bhatinda district, Punjab & certain part of Sirsa District, Haryana.Thereafter, it started construction activi
Read More
The Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹133 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd is ₹90.54 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd is 23.25 and 2.69 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd is ₹53.1 and ₹164 as of 02 Jan ‘25
Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 108.14%, 6 Month at 59.28%, 3 Month at 14.66% and 1 Month at -11.39%.
