iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd Share Price

133
(0.00%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open133
  • Day's High133
  • 52 Wk High164
  • Prev. Close133
  • Day's Low133
  • 52 Wk Low 53.1
  • Turnover (lac)2.12
  • P/E23.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS5.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)90.54
  • Div. Yield0.3
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

133

Prev. Close

133

Turnover(Lac.)

2.12

Day's High

133

Day's Low

133

52 Week's High

164

52 Week's Low

53.1

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

90.54

P/E

23.25

EPS

5.72

Divi. Yield

0.3

Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.4

Record Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:31 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.37%

Non-Promoter- 26.62%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.81

6.81

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26.8

23.35

9.87

8.39

Net Worth

33.61

30.16

14.87

13.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,668.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.55

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

536.95

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,627.3

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.55

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Narendra Singh Barhat

Executive Director

Kusum Narendra Singh Barhat

Whole Time Director & CFO

Ketankumar Harkantbhai Joshi

Director

Mr. Laxman Singh Rathore

Director

Mr. Dipakkumar Harkant Joshi

Independent Director

Raghavende Matei

Independent Director

Rashmi Ajaykumar Aahuja

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Batra

Independent Director

Surendra Singh Lakhawat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd

Summary

Aristo Bio-Tech & Life science Ltd. was originally incorporated on March 17, 2005 as Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Subsequently Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of company was changed to Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated May 20, 2020.The Company is an agrochemical company engaged in the manufacturing, formulation, supplying, packaging and job work services in various Pesticides such as Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides, Plant Growth Regulators and other Agrochemicals. Agrochemical industries deals with production and distribution of pesticides and fertilizers to increase the crop yields. Agrochemicals pesticides are designed to protect crops from insects, diseases and weeds. Their diversified product portfolio can be classified as Herbicides/ Weedicide, Fungicides, Plant Growth Regulator and Insecticides. With this, the Company has risen out the diversified portfolio of agrochemical product segment. Apart from these, it expanded operations beyond the borders of its state to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Besides manufacturing their own products, the Company provide Contract manufacturing, Job work and Toll manufacturing services for Crop Protection companies. In 2004-05, the Company started their operations in certain part of Bhatinda district, Punjab & certain part of Sirsa District, Haryana.Thereafter, it started construction activi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd share price today?

The Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹133 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd is ₹90.54 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd is 23.25 and 2.69 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd is ₹53.1 and ₹164 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd?

Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 108.14%, 6 Month at 59.28%, 3 Month at 14.66% and 1 Month at -11.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.37 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.63 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.