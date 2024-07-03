Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd Summary

Aristo Bio-Tech & Life science Ltd. was originally incorporated on March 17, 2005 as Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Subsequently Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of company was changed to Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated May 20, 2020.The Company is an agrochemical company engaged in the manufacturing, formulation, supplying, packaging and job work services in various Pesticides such as Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides, Plant Growth Regulators and other Agrochemicals. Agrochemical industries deals with production and distribution of pesticides and fertilizers to increase the crop yields. Agrochemicals pesticides are designed to protect crops from insects, diseases and weeds. Their diversified product portfolio can be classified as Herbicides/ Weedicide, Fungicides, Plant Growth Regulator and Insecticides. With this, the Company has risen out the diversified portfolio of agrochemical product segment. Apart from these, it expanded operations beyond the borders of its state to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Besides manufacturing their own products, the Company provide Contract manufacturing, Job work and Toll manufacturing services for Crop Protection companies. In 2004-05, the Company started their operations in certain part of Bhatinda district, Punjab & certain part of Sirsa District, Haryana.Thereafter, it started construction activities with required initial setup for manufacturing of products and constructed of manufacturing and laboratory area, with highly equipped laboratory & machineries in 2006-07. The Company came out with a Public Issue during January, 2023 by raising Rs. 13.05 crores through Fresh Issue.