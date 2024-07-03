iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd Company Summary

129
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd Summary

Aristo Bio-Tech & Life science Ltd. was originally incorporated on March 17, 2005 as Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Subsequently Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of company was changed to Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated May 20, 2020.The Company is an agrochemical company engaged in the manufacturing, formulation, supplying, packaging and job work services in various Pesticides such as Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides, Plant Growth Regulators and other Agrochemicals. Agrochemical industries deals with production and distribution of pesticides and fertilizers to increase the crop yields. Agrochemicals pesticides are designed to protect crops from insects, diseases and weeds. Their diversified product portfolio can be classified as Herbicides/ Weedicide, Fungicides, Plant Growth Regulator and Insecticides. With this, the Company has risen out the diversified portfolio of agrochemical product segment. Apart from these, it expanded operations beyond the borders of its state to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Besides manufacturing their own products, the Company provide Contract manufacturing, Job work and Toll manufacturing services for Crop Protection companies. In 2004-05, the Company started their operations in certain part of Bhatinda district, Punjab & certain part of Sirsa District, Haryana.Thereafter, it started construction activities with required initial setup for manufacturing of products and constructed of manufacturing and laboratory area, with highly equipped laboratory & machineries in 2006-07. The Company came out with a Public Issue during January, 2023 by raising Rs. 13.05 crores through Fresh Issue.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.