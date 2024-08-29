Decided to call 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OVAM) in compliance with the applicable circulars of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and SEBI and approved the Draft Notice of 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Aristo Bio-Tech And Lifescience Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 20, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/08/2024) Aristo Bio-Tech And Lifescience Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 20, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/09/2024) Aristo Bio-Tech and Lifescience Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy of Scrutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 20, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/09/2024)