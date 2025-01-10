Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.81
6.81
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.8
23.35
9.87
8.39
Net Worth
33.61
30.16
14.87
13.39
Minority Interest
Debt
20.87
22.49
25.48
22.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.11
0
0.09
0
Total Liabilities
54.59
52.65
40.44
35.64
Fixed Assets
21.68
16.72
14.46
12.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
32.28
34.07
25.55
23.21
Inventories
40.19
30.78
24.36
31.95
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
57.47
44.57
33.2
32.77
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.31
5.9
4.56
4.28
Sundry Creditors
-69.5
-45.39
-35.21
-38.35
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.18
-1.79
-1.36
-7.44
Cash
0.64
1.85
0.42
0.11
Total Assets
54.6
52.65
40.43
35.63
