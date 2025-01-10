iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd Balance Sheet

129
(-0.08%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.81

6.81

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26.8

23.35

9.87

8.39

Net Worth

33.61

30.16

14.87

13.39

Minority Interest

Debt

20.87

22.49

25.48

22.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.11

0

0.09

0

Total Liabilities

54.59

52.65

40.44

35.64

Fixed Assets

21.68

16.72

14.46

12.31

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.01

0

0

Networking Capital

32.28

34.07

25.55

23.21

Inventories

40.19

30.78

24.36

31.95

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

57.47

44.57

33.2

32.77

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

7.31

5.9

4.56

4.28

Sundry Creditors

-69.5

-45.39

-35.21

-38.35

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.18

-1.79

-1.36

-7.44

Cash

0.64

1.85

0.42

0.11

Total Assets

54.6

52.65

40.43

35.63

Aristo Bio-Tech : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aristo Bio-Tech & Lifescience Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.