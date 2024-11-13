To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters ARISTO : 14-Nov-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on November 13, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 14, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024) Aristo Bio-Tech And Lifescience Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)