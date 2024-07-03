Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹311.45
Prev. Close₹316.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹422.48
Day's High₹316.2
Day's Low₹301.8
52 Week's High₹447.7
52 Week's Low₹137.7
Book Value₹49.73
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,814.55
P/E146.18
EPS2.16
Divi. Yield0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
95.53
10.41
8.33
8.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
321.83
304.4
181.84
147.5
Net Worth
417.36
314.81
190.17
155.83
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
435.66
317.89
245.66
183.3
yoy growth (%)
37.04
29.4
34.01
-9.6
Raw materials
-276.69
-200.86
-159.6
-127.83
As % of sales
63.51
63.18
64.96
69.73
Employee costs
-23.87
-19.42
-18.89
-11.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
51.46
31.23
6.45
2.51
Depreciation
-8.64
-8.14
-6.66
-2.92
Tax paid
-15.56
-8.82
-2.41
4.45
Working capital
50.16
31.1
-46.5
34.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
37.04
29.4
34.01
-9.6
Op profit growth
45.35
177.75
46.01
2.15
EBIT growth
53.27
230.88
26.49
-0.55
Net profit growth
53.01
260.59
-599.89
-231.67
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
407.65
502.09
435.67
317.9
245.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
407.65
502.09
435.67
317.9
245.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.68
1.26
0.85
1.69
4.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,668.4
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
529.55
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
536.95
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,627.3
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
836.55
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sudhakar Kudva
Managing Director
S Chandra Sekhar
Director
D Sadasivudu
Director
S Lalitha Sree
Addtnl Independent Director
GSV Krishna Rao
Whole-time Director
Ketan Chamanlal Budh
Chairperson
Kishor Shah
Additional Director
G Aruna
Company Secretary
Sharanya
Non Executive Director
SURESH KUMAR SOMANI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Limited was incorporated on July 07, 1993. Promoted by Singavarapu Chandra Sekhar and Kudaravalli Rama Krishna, the Company has got its manufacturing facility in Ongole, Prakasam District of Andhra Pradesh and is engaged in manufacture of Crop Protection Chemicals. The company set up a plant at Cheruvukommupalem, Andhra Pradesh, to manufacture 300 tpa of pesticides like technical grade chlorpyriphos. The project was financed through a public issue in 1996 and was commissoned in 1996.The Company added sophisticated process instrumentation and balancing equipment for modernisation and capacity upgradation with additional term loan from ICICI Ltd. and financial assistance from TIFAC, Department of Science & Technology, Govt. of India.In 1998-99, the Company completed Modernisation-cum-Capacity Expansion programme with the financial assistance from ICICI Ltd and the Technology Information Forecasting and Assessment Council, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. The installed capacity of Chlorpyriphos Technical was increased to 1000 MT.In 2002-2003 the Company commenced work on the new weedicide product namely triclopyr which is used to control of weeds in pastures, plantations and on vacant land.The Company commenced production of triclopyr and exported the first consignment of 1.5 MT in 2004. In 2005, it established a commercial plant for the manufacture of fluroxypyr and triclopyr, the existing weedicides unit, which was
The Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹306.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd is ₹3814.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd is 146.18 and 6.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd is ₹137.7 and ₹447.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.21%, 3 Years at 54.27%, 1 Year at 106.26%, 6 Month at 21.63%, 3 Month at -11.14% and 1 Month at -8.24%.
