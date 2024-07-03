iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd Share Price

306.55
(-3.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:44:47 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open311.45
  • Day's High316.2
  • 52 Wk High447.7
  • Prev. Close316.2
  • Day's Low301.8
  • 52 Wk Low 137.7
  • Turnover (lac)422.48
  • P/E146.18
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value49.73
  • EPS2.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,814.55
  • Div. Yield0.03
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

311.45

Prev. Close

316.2

Turnover(Lac.)

422.48

Day's High

316.2

Day's Low

301.8

52 Week's High

447.7

52 Week's Low

137.7

Book Value

49.73

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,814.55

P/E

146.18

EPS

2.16

Divi. Yield

0.03

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

13 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

1 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

arrow

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.98%

Foreign: 1.98%

Indian: 18.28%

Non-Promoter- 3.29%

Institutions: 3.28%

Non-Institutions: 76.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

95.53

10.41

8.33

8.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

321.83

304.4

181.84

147.5

Net Worth

417.36

314.81

190.17

155.83

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

435.66

317.89

245.66

183.3

yoy growth (%)

37.04

29.4

34.01

-9.6

Raw materials

-276.69

-200.86

-159.6

-127.83

As % of sales

63.51

63.18

64.96

69.73

Employee costs

-23.87

-19.42

-18.89

-11.59

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

51.46

31.23

6.45

2.51

Depreciation

-8.64

-8.14

-6.66

-2.92

Tax paid

-15.56

-8.82

-2.41

4.45

Working capital

50.16

31.1

-46.5

34.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

37.04

29.4

34.01

-9.6

Op profit growth

45.35

177.75

46.01

2.15

EBIT growth

53.27

230.88

26.49

-0.55

Net profit growth

53.01

260.59

-599.89

-231.67

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

407.65

502.09

435.67

317.9

245.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

407.65

502.09

435.67

317.9

245.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.68

1.26

0.85

1.69

4.14

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,668.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.55

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

536.95

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,627.3

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.55

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sudhakar Kudva

Managing Director

S Chandra Sekhar

Director

D Sadasivudu

Director

S Lalitha Sree

Addtnl Independent Director

GSV Krishna Rao

Whole-time Director

Ketan Chamanlal Budh

Chairperson

Kishor Shah

Additional Director

G Aruna

Company Secretary

Sharanya

Non Executive Director

SURESH KUMAR SOMANI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd

Summary

Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Limited was incorporated on July 07, 1993. Promoted by Singavarapu Chandra Sekhar and Kudaravalli Rama Krishna, the Company has got its manufacturing facility in Ongole, Prakasam District of Andhra Pradesh and is engaged in manufacture of Crop Protection Chemicals. The company set up a plant at Cheruvukommupalem, Andhra Pradesh, to manufacture 300 tpa of pesticides like technical grade chlorpyriphos. The project was financed through a public issue in 1996 and was commissoned in 1996.The Company added sophisticated process instrumentation and balancing equipment for modernisation and capacity upgradation with additional term loan from ICICI Ltd. and financial assistance from TIFAC, Department of Science & Technology, Govt. of India.In 1998-99, the Company completed Modernisation-cum-Capacity Expansion programme with the financial assistance from ICICI Ltd and the Technology Information Forecasting and Assessment Council, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. The installed capacity of Chlorpyriphos Technical was increased to 1000 MT.In 2002-2003 the Company commenced work on the new weedicide product namely triclopyr which is used to control of weeds in pastures, plantations and on vacant land.The Company commenced production of triclopyr and exported the first consignment of 1.5 MT in 2004. In 2005, it established a commercial plant for the manufacture of fluroxypyr and triclopyr, the existing weedicides unit, which was
Company FAQs

What is the Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹306.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd is ₹3814.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd is 146.18 and 6.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd is ₹137.7 and ₹447.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd?

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.21%, 3 Years at 54.27%, 1 Year at 106.26%, 6 Month at 21.63%, 3 Month at -11.14% and 1 Month at -8.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 20.27 %
Institutions - 3.29 %
Public - 76.44 %

