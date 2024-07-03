Summary

Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Limited was incorporated on July 07, 1993. Promoted by Singavarapu Chandra Sekhar and Kudaravalli Rama Krishna, the Company has got its manufacturing facility in Ongole, Prakasam District of Andhra Pradesh and is engaged in manufacture of Crop Protection Chemicals. The company set up a plant at Cheruvukommupalem, Andhra Pradesh, to manufacture 300 tpa of pesticides like technical grade chlorpyriphos. The project was financed through a public issue in 1996 and was commissoned in 1996.The Company added sophisticated process instrumentation and balancing equipment for modernisation and capacity upgradation with additional term loan from ICICI Ltd. and financial assistance from TIFAC, Department of Science & Technology, Govt. of India.In 1998-99, the Company completed Modernisation-cum-Capacity Expansion programme with the financial assistance from ICICI Ltd and the Technology Information Forecasting and Assessment Council, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. The installed capacity of Chlorpyriphos Technical was increased to 1000 MT.In 2002-2003 the Company commenced work on the new weedicide product namely triclopyr which is used to control of weeds in pastures, plantations and on vacant land.The Company commenced production of triclopyr and exported the first consignment of 1.5 MT in 2004. In 2005, it established a commercial plant for the manufacture of fluroxypyr and triclopyr, the existing weedicides unit, which was

