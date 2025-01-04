iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Bhagiradha Chem. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Jan 20251 Jan 2025
BHAGIRADHA CHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Change of Registered Office of the Company within the local limits in Hyderabad City. Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 04, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/01/2025)
Board Meeting11 Dec 202411 Dec 2024
Outcome of Circular Resolution passed by the Board of Directors of the company on December 11, 2024
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
BHAGIRADHA CHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the period ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
BHAGIRADHA CHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 and other related matters Outcome of Board meeting dated August 02, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202415 May 2024
BHAGIRADHA CHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31 2024 declaration of dividend if any and other items as per the Agenda. Outcome of Board Meeting dated May 24, 2024 Re-appointment of Cost Auditor, Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Mar 202416 Feb 2024
BHAGIRADHA CHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the sub-division/split of equity shares of the company Outcome of Board meeting dated 05.03.2024 The Board at its meeting held today i.e March 05, 2024, considered and approved the Sub division/ Split of the equity shares of the company, subject to approval of the members. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.03.2024)
Board Meeting27 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
BHAGIRADHA CHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financials Result (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter/nine months ended December 31 2023 and other business matters Board meeting outcome dated January 27, 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for Q3 - December 31, 2023 Statement of Deviation or Variation for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/01/2024)

