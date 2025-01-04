Board Meeting 4 Jan 2025 1 Jan 2025

BHAGIRADHA CHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Change of Registered Office of the Company within the local limits in Hyderabad City. Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 04, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/01/2025)

Board Meeting 11 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

Outcome of Circular Resolution passed by the Board of Directors of the company on December 11, 2024

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

BHAGIRADHA CHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the period ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

BHAGIRADHA CHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 and other related matters Outcome of Board meeting dated August 02, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 15 May 2024

BHAGIRADHA CHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31 2024 declaration of dividend if any and other items as per the Agenda. Outcome of Board Meeting dated May 24, 2024 Re-appointment of Cost Auditor, Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Mar 2024 16 Feb 2024

BHAGIRADHA CHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the sub-division/split of equity shares of the company Outcome of Board meeting dated 05.03.2024 The Board at its meeting held today i.e March 05, 2024, considered and approved the Sub division/ Split of the equity shares of the company, subject to approval of the members. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.03.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024