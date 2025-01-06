Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
51.46
31.23
6.45
2.51
Depreciation
-8.64
-8.14
-6.66
-2.92
Tax paid
-15.56
-8.82
-2.41
4.45
Working capital
50.16
31.1
-46.5
34.75
Other operating items
Operating
77.41
45.36
-49.12
38.79
Capital expenditure
12.56
13.93
72.94
8
Free cash flow
89.97
59.29
23.81
46.79
Equity raised
293.43
247.94
211.92
144.16
Investing
0.99
8.01
0
0
Financing
47.52
38.95
13.81
35.88
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
431.92
354.2
249.54
226.84
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.