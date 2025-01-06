iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

302.6
(-4.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd

Bhagiradha Chem. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

51.46

31.23

6.45

2.51

Depreciation

-8.64

-8.14

-6.66

-2.92

Tax paid

-15.56

-8.82

-2.41

4.45

Working capital

50.16

31.1

-46.5

34.75

Other operating items

Operating

77.41

45.36

-49.12

38.79

Capital expenditure

12.56

13.93

72.94

8

Free cash flow

89.97

59.29

23.81

46.79

Equity raised

293.43

247.94

211.92

144.16

Investing

0.99

8.01

0

0

Financing

47.52

38.95

13.81

35.88

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

431.92

354.2

249.54

226.84

