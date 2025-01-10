Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
95.53
10.41
8.33
8.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
321.83
304.4
181.84
147.5
Net Worth
417.36
314.81
190.17
155.83
Minority Interest
Debt
61.42
49.97
80.54
62.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
21.42
19.35
17.27
15.77
Total Liabilities
500.2
384.13
287.98
233.94
Fixed Assets
181.29
169.97
152.35
146.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
80.49
42
9
8.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.65
4.29
9.29
14.21
Networking Capital
228.06
164.77
114.33
65.02
Inventories
110.15
91.32
67.93
50.38
Inventory Days
56.91
57.84
Sundry Debtors
106.01
128.77
96.59
59.66
Debtor Days
80.92
68.49
Other Current Assets
81.87
11.19
13.11
8.36
Sundry Creditors
-64.05
-58.94
-57.33
-48.61
Creditor Days
48.03
55.81
Other Current Liabilities
-5.92
-7.57
-5.97
-4.77
Cash
7.71
3.11
3.01
0.58
Total Assets
500.2
384.14
287.98
233.94
