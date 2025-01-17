iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd Key Ratios

300.8
(3.40%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:08 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

37.04

29.39

Op profit growth

45.62

176.99

EBIT growth

53.45

229.72

Net profit growth

53.3

258.36

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

15.67

14.74

6.88

EBIT margin

13.86

12.38

4.85

Net profit margin

8.2

7.33

2.64

RoCE

23.15

18.62

RoNW

5.17

4.04

RoA

3.42

2.75

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

42.89

27.98

7.81

Dividend per share

3

0

0

Cash EPS

32.32

18.12

-0.18

Book value per share

227.14

186.24

158.2

Valuation ratios

P/E

2.07

1.58

2.81

P/CEPS

2.75

2.44

-120.1

P/B

0.39

0.23

0.13

EV/EBIDTA

13.32

10.12

13.32

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-30.32

-28.38

-37.43

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

65.45

40.84

Inventory days

49.55

61.21

Creditor days

-52.62

-63.81

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-6.64

-4.75

-2.17

Net debt / equity

0.4

0.39

0.29

Net debt / op. profit

1.13

1.31

2.31

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-63.51

-63.18

-64.96

Employee costs

-5.48

-6.11

-7.69

Other costs

-15.33

-15.95

-20.45

