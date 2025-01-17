Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
37.04
29.39
Op profit growth
45.62
176.99
EBIT growth
53.45
229.72
Net profit growth
53.3
258.36
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.67
14.74
6.88
EBIT margin
13.86
12.38
4.85
Net profit margin
8.2
7.33
2.64
RoCE
23.15
18.62
RoNW
5.17
4.04
RoA
3.42
2.75
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
42.89
27.98
7.81
Dividend per share
3
0
0
Cash EPS
32.32
18.12
-0.18
Book value per share
227.14
186.24
158.2
Valuation ratios
P/E
2.07
1.58
2.81
P/CEPS
2.75
2.44
-120.1
P/B
0.39
0.23
0.13
EV/EBIDTA
13.32
10.12
13.32
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-30.32
-28.38
-37.43
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
65.45
40.84
Inventory days
49.55
61.21
Creditor days
-52.62
-63.81
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-6.64
-4.75
-2.17
Net debt / equity
0.4
0.39
0.29
Net debt / op. profit
1.13
1.31
2.31
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-63.51
-63.18
-64.96
Employee costs
-5.48
-6.11
-7.69
Other costs
-15.33
-15.95
-20.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.