Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

303.25
(0.21%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:49:42 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

435.66

317.89

245.66

183.3

yoy growth (%)

37.04

29.4

34.01

-9.6

Raw materials

-276.69

-200.86

-159.6

-127.83

As % of sales

63.51

63.18

64.96

69.73

Employee costs

-23.87

-19.42

-18.89

-11.59

As % of sales

5.48

6.1

7.69

6.32

Other costs

-66.77

-50.61

-50.24

-32.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.32

15.92

20.45

17.61

Operating profit

68.31

47

16.92

11.58

OPM

15.68

14.78

6.88

6.32

Depreciation

-8.64

-8.14

-6.66

-2.92

Interest expense

-9.07

-8.26

-5.48

-6.91

Other income

0.87

0.63

1.67

0.76

Profit before tax

51.46

31.23

6.45

2.51

Taxes

-15.56

-8.82

-2.41

4.45

Tax rate

-30.23

-28.24

-37.43

176.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

35.9

22.41

4.03

6.96

Exceptional items

0

1.05

2.47

-8.27

Net profit

35.9

23.46

6.5

-1.3

yoy growth (%)

53.01

260.59

-599.89

-231.67

NPM

8.24

7.38

2.64

-0.71

