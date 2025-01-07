Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
435.66
317.89
245.66
183.3
yoy growth (%)
37.04
29.4
34.01
-9.6
Raw materials
-276.69
-200.86
-159.6
-127.83
As % of sales
63.51
63.18
64.96
69.73
Employee costs
-23.87
-19.42
-18.89
-11.59
As % of sales
5.48
6.1
7.69
6.32
Other costs
-66.77
-50.61
-50.24
-32.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.32
15.92
20.45
17.61
Operating profit
68.31
47
16.92
11.58
OPM
15.68
14.78
6.88
6.32
Depreciation
-8.64
-8.14
-6.66
-2.92
Interest expense
-9.07
-8.26
-5.48
-6.91
Other income
0.87
0.63
1.67
0.76
Profit before tax
51.46
31.23
6.45
2.51
Taxes
-15.56
-8.82
-2.41
4.45
Tax rate
-30.23
-28.24
-37.43
176.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
35.9
22.41
4.03
6.96
Exceptional items
0
1.05
2.47
-8.27
Net profit
35.9
23.46
6.5
-1.3
yoy growth (%)
53.01
260.59
-599.89
-231.67
NPM
8.24
7.38
2.64
-0.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.