Outcome of Board Meeting dated May 24, 2024 Recommended final dividend of Rs. 0.10 per equity share of face value of Re.1/- each (i.e.10%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and the same shall be paid subject to approval of the shareholders at ensuing 31st Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 The Closure of the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members from Saturday, August 03, 2024 to Friday, August 09, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of dividend to the eligible shareholders.