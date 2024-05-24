The Members of

Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sl.No Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Valuation of inventories a) Inventories represent a significant portion of total assets as at March 31, 2024. The Group writes down inventories to net realisable value on account of quality, shelf life and non or slow moving inventories, based on the managements assessment. Assessing net realizable value and identification of quality, non or slow moving inventories are areas which require use of significant judgements and owing to the inherent complexities. Our principal procedures included the following, but were not limited to: Therefore, it has been considered as a key audit matter. a) Evaluated the design and tested operating effectiveness of internal controls over inventory valuation. Tested the valuation of inventories, on sample basis, by comparing the value of raw materials with the underlying supporting documents. For work in process and manufactured finished goods, verified the bill of materials and tested overhead absorption; b) Evaluated the design of internal controls relating to the management judgments and estimates relating to quality, purity, fair value less costs to sell and also tested the operating effectiveness of the aforesaid controls. c) Understood and evaluated the process relating to determination of net realizable value of inventories and identification of quality, shelf life of inventories; d) Obtained age wise analysis of inventories, and evaluated the adequacy of write-down of inventories provided by the management; and e) Assessed the appropriateness of disclosures in standalone financial statements in accordance with the applicable accounting standards.

Information Other than the Standalone financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred on account of unpaid dividend, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company as at 31st March, 2024.

iv. (a) As per the written representation received from the management and to the best of its knowledge and belief other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly Or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) As per the written representation received from the management and to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. (a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in compliance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013

(b) The Board of Directors have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing annual general meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks and that performed by us, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. The audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For R Kankaria & Uttam Singhi Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Regi. No.000442S Uttam Kumar Singhi Partner Place: Hyderabad Membership No.: 027481/ICAI Date: 24.05.2024 UDIN No.: 24027481BKGUCG9815

Annexure "A" to the Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the head "Report on other legal & regulatory requirements" of our report of even date.

i) a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right of use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of property, plant and equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain property, plant and equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered title deeds of immovable properties provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold and included in property, plant and equipment, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

e. No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

ii) . a. The inventory has been physically verified during the year

by the management at reasonable intervals and coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical verification and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

b. The Company has been sanctioned working capital limit of H 6150.00 Lakhs, in aggregate, during the year, from bank on the basis of security of its current assets. In our opinion and based on the information and explanations given to us and our verification of the stock statements submitted by the Company to the bank in relation to the aforesaid working capital limits, such stock statements are, broadly in all material respect, in agreement with the books of account of the Company except for the deviations detailed in Note No. 49 of the audited standalone financial statements.

iii). The Company has made investments in and granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, unsecured, to its subsidiary company during the year. However the company has not provided any guarantee or security to the companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year.

a. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has provided loans to its subsidiary company and the aggregate amount of loan given was Rs. 6700.00 Lakhs and balance outstanding as at balance sheet date is Rs. 6700.00 Lakhs.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that during the year investment made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c. The company has granted loans to its subsidiary amounting to Rs. 6700.00 Lakhs out of which Rs. 2370.00 lakhs is repayable on demand and balance amount of Rs. 4330.00 Lakhs where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. The company is regular in receipt of interest as per the stipulated terms on the entire amount of loan.

d. In respect of loans granted by the Company to its subsidiary, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

e. No loans granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans to the same parties.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us company has granted loans and advances in the nature of loans which are repayable on demand. The aggregate amount of loan given which is repayable on demand to its subsidiary was Rs. 2370.00 Lakhs which is 35% of the total loan granted, and balance outstanding as at balance sheet date is Rs. 6700.00 Lakhs.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public as per the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and as per the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Hence, the reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi) The Company has made and maintained cost records as specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

vii) a. According to the information and explanations given to us, none of the undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Custom

Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other Statutory Dues were outstanding as at last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues in respect of disputed amount to be deposited in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues as on 31st March, 2024. The dues outstanding in respect of goods and service tax and entry tax on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Nature of Statue Nature of dues Amount ( In lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 71.50 A Y 2010-11 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Telangana Tax in Entry of Entry Tax 3.75 2012-13 High Court for the State of Telangana Goods into Local Areas Entry Tax 8.64 2013-14 High Court for the State of Telangana Act, 2001 Entry Tax 1.61 2014-15 High Court for the State of Telangana Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 65.69 2017-18 Appeal is pending (awaiting for the formation of Tribunal)

viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix) a. According to the information and explanations given to

us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to bank or financial institutions or any other lender during the year.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institutions or government or any government authority.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records, the company has taken term loan during the year and has applied the funds for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us, and the audit procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the company, we report that the

company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us, and the audit procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of its securities held in its subsidiary, joint ventures or associate company, hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x) a. In our opinion, and according to the information

and explanations given to us, the company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. The Company has complied with provisions of sections 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the preferential allotment of warrants (fully convertible into equity shares) during the year. The Company has received 25% of the issue size amounting to Rs. 8529.54 Lakhs till March 31, 2024. The funds raised, have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised. The Company has not issued any shares or debentures during the year.

xi) a. In our opinion, and according to the information

and explanations given to us, no fraud has been noticed or reported either on company or by the company during the year.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by auditors in form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with central government.

c. As represented to us by management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with the requirements of section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the same has been disclosed in the Note No. 51 of the audited standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable Ind AS.

xiv) a. In our opinion and based on our examination,

the Company has an internal audit system, commensurate with its size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into non cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company.

xvi) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) (a), (b), (c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year and accordingly clause 3((xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount for projects / ongoing project covered under section135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting requirement in the clause 3(XX) (a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable.

XXI) According to the information and explanations given to us clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the company.

For R Kankaria & Uttam Singhi Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Regi. No.000442S Uttam Kumar Singhi Partner Place: Hyderabad Membership No.: 027481/ICAI Date: 24.05.2024 UDIN No.: 24027481BKGUCG9815

Report on Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

of even date on the Standalone financial statements of Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that :

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.