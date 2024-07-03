Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹1,028
Prev. Close₹1,037.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹40.96
Day's High₹1,040.5
Day's Low₹996.65
52 Week's High₹1,575
52 Week's Low₹899.85
Book Value₹305.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,229.49
P/E31.24
EPS33.17
Divi. Yield0.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.26
12.26
12.26
12.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
336.23
285.75
229.41
151.51
Net Worth
348.49
298.01
241.67
163.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
676.41
547.5
488.1
410.91
yoy growth (%)
23.54
12.16
18.78
15.17
Raw materials
-405.08
-325.15
-294.6
-241.78
As % of sales
59.88
59.38
60.35
58.84
Employee costs
-67.68
-68.7
-54.28
-48.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
68.11
27.11
14.22
-1.36
Depreciation
-14.86
-15.35
-13.94
-14.31
Tax paid
-17.57
-11.33
-7.08
-0.73
Working capital
12.59
23.31
-6.28
9.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.54
12.16
18.78
15.17
Op profit growth
129.2
20.17
631.83
-81.74
EBIT growth
78.53
41.97
55.76
-10.34
Net profit growth
220.27
51.73
-595.23
-105.89
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
934.23
1,006.21
933.46
678.18
549.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
934.23
1,006.21
933.46
678.18
549.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.7
3.35
0.93
1.83
13.13
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,600.2
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
521.3
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
515
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,504.8
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
797.45
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
G Narayana
Non Executive Director
Vijay Rai
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shivshankar S Tiwari
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Mukesh D Patel
Managing Director
Shalil Shroff
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sheo Prasad Singh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Aruna R Bhinge
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rishu Chatley.
Independent Director
Tara Subramaniam
Reports by Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1975, Punjab Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited (PCAPL) was promoted by Excel Industries and the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation. Commercial production commenced in Oct.78. The promoters have interests in other companies such as Transpek Industries and United Phosphorus. The Company is engaged in business of manufacturing of agro chemicals, speciality chemicals and bulk drugs and its intermediates.PCAPL came out with a rights issue in Apr.89 to part-finance its expansion and to set up a 100% EOU to manufacture oxalic acid.PCAPL is the largest manufacturer and exporter of di-ethyl oxalate (DEO) and oxalic acid. Its export earnings in 1994-95 amounted to Rs 7.17 cr, with DEO being exported to Japan and the UK. It has also set up a plant in Derabassi, Punjab, to manufacture silica. PCAPL was awarded IS/ISO 9002 for manufacture and supply of oxalic acid, diethyl oxalate and sodium nitrite. Company commenced the production of Ethyl Phenyl Gly Oxalate (EPGO) and Phenyl Gly Oxalic Acid Hydrazide Acetyl Hydrazone (MMH).In the year 1998-99 company exports has jump of 63% from Rs.35.11 Crores to 57.32 Crores. Product of company continues to enjoy all round acceptance in the world market. Company also looking out the Manufacturing of speciality chemicals for some international reputed companies. Company declared dividend for the year 1998-99 of 50% compared to 35% previous year.The name of the company has been changed during November 2004,from Punjab Che
Read More
The Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1002.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd is ₹1229.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd is 31.24 and 3.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd is ₹899.85 and ₹1575 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.49%, 3 Years at -10.82%, 1 Year at -20.15%, 6 Month at -25.53%, 3 Month at -15.50% and 1 Month at -1.16%.
