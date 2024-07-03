Summary

Incorporated in 1975, Punjab Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited (PCAPL) was promoted by Excel Industries and the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation. Commercial production commenced in Oct.78. The promoters have interests in other companies such as Transpek Industries and United Phosphorus. The Company is engaged in business of manufacturing of agro chemicals, speciality chemicals and bulk drugs and its intermediates.PCAPL came out with a rights issue in Apr.89 to part-finance its expansion and to set up a 100% EOU to manufacture oxalic acid.PCAPL is the largest manufacturer and exporter of di-ethyl oxalate (DEO) and oxalic acid. Its export earnings in 1994-95 amounted to Rs 7.17 cr, with DEO being exported to Japan and the UK. It has also set up a plant in Derabassi, Punjab, to manufacture silica. PCAPL was awarded IS/ISO 9002 for manufacture and supply of oxalic acid, diethyl oxalate and sodium nitrite. Company commenced the production of Ethyl Phenyl Gly Oxalate (EPGO) and Phenyl Gly Oxalic Acid Hydrazide Acetyl Hydrazone (MMH).In the year 1998-99 company exports has jump of 63% from Rs.35.11 Crores to 57.32 Crores. Product of company continues to enjoy all round acceptance in the world market. Company also looking out the Manufacturing of speciality chemicals for some international reputed companies. Company declared dividend for the year 1998-99 of 50% compared to 35% previous year.The name of the company has been changed during November 2004,from Punjab Che

