Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd Share Price

1,002.85
(-3.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,028
  • Day's High1,040.5
  • 52 Wk High1,575
  • Prev. Close1,037.45
  • Day's Low996.65
  • 52 Wk Low 899.85
  • Turnover (lac)40.96
  • P/E31.24
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value305.18
  • EPS33.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,229.49
  • Div. Yield0.29
No Records Found

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

1,028

Prev. Close

1,037.45

Turnover(Lac.)

40.96

Day's High

1,040.5

Day's Low

996.65

52 Week's High

1,575

52 Week's Low

899.85

Book Value

305.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,229.49

P/E

31.24

EPS

33.17

Divi. Yield

0.29

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd Corporate Action

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

arrow

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.21%

Non-Promoter- 3.36%

Institutions: 3.35%

Non-Institutions: 57.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.26

12.26

12.26

12.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

336.23

285.75

229.41

151.51

Net Worth

348.49

298.01

241.67

163.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

676.41

547.5

488.1

410.91

yoy growth (%)

23.54

12.16

18.78

15.17

Raw materials

-405.08

-325.15

-294.6

-241.78

As % of sales

59.88

59.38

60.35

58.84

Employee costs

-67.68

-68.7

-54.28

-48.44

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

68.11

27.11

14.22

-1.36

Depreciation

-14.86

-15.35

-13.94

-14.31

Tax paid

-17.57

-11.33

-7.08

-0.73

Working capital

12.59

23.31

-6.28

9.11

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.54

12.16

18.78

15.17

Op profit growth

129.2

20.17

631.83

-81.74

EBIT growth

78.53

41.97

55.76

-10.34

Net profit growth

220.27

51.73

-595.23

-105.89

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

934.23

1,006.21

933.46

678.18

549.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

934.23

1,006.21

933.46

678.18

549.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.7

3.35

0.93

1.83

13.13

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,600.2

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

521.3

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

515

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,504.8

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

797.45

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

G Narayana

Non Executive Director

Vijay Rai

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shivshankar S Tiwari

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Mukesh D Patel

Managing Director

Shalil Shroff

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sheo Prasad Singh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Aruna R Bhinge

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rishu Chatley.

Independent Director

Tara Subramaniam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1975, Punjab Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited (PCAPL) was promoted by Excel Industries and the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation. Commercial production commenced in Oct.78. The promoters have interests in other companies such as Transpek Industries and United Phosphorus. The Company is engaged in business of manufacturing of agro chemicals, speciality chemicals and bulk drugs and its intermediates.PCAPL came out with a rights issue in Apr.89 to part-finance its expansion and to set up a 100% EOU to manufacture oxalic acid.PCAPL is the largest manufacturer and exporter of di-ethyl oxalate (DEO) and oxalic acid. Its export earnings in 1994-95 amounted to Rs 7.17 cr, with DEO being exported to Japan and the UK. It has also set up a plant in Derabassi, Punjab, to manufacture silica. PCAPL was awarded IS/ISO 9002 for manufacture and supply of oxalic acid, diethyl oxalate and sodium nitrite. Company commenced the production of Ethyl Phenyl Gly Oxalate (EPGO) and Phenyl Gly Oxalic Acid Hydrazide Acetyl Hydrazone (MMH).In the year 1998-99 company exports has jump of 63% from Rs.35.11 Crores to 57.32 Crores. Product of company continues to enjoy all round acceptance in the world market. Company also looking out the Manufacturing of speciality chemicals for some international reputed companies. Company declared dividend for the year 1998-99 of 50% compared to 35% previous year.The name of the company has been changed during November 2004,from Punjab Che
Company FAQs

What is the Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd share price today?

The Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1002.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd is ₹1229.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd is 31.24 and 3.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd is ₹899.85 and ₹1575 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd?

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.49%, 3 Years at -10.82%, 1 Year at -20.15%, 6 Month at -25.53%, 3 Month at -15.50% and 1 Month at -1.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.22 %
Institutions - 3.36 %
Public - 57.43 %

