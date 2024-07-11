iifl-logo-icon 1
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd Dividend

983.9
(-0.15%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:54:09 PM

Punjab Chemicals CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend6 May 202425 Jul 2024-330Final
Outcome of Board Meeting Dividend: The Board has recommended dividend of 30% i.e. Rs. 3/- per equity share on equity shares of Rs.10/- each, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend will be paid / dispatched within 30 days of the Annual General Meeting. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Friday, the 26th July, 2024 till Friday, the 2nd August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of the 48th AGM and payment of dividend subject to tax deducted at source, if declared by the members at the AGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024)

