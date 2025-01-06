Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
68.11
27.11
14.22
-1.36
Depreciation
-14.86
-15.35
-13.94
-14.31
Tax paid
-17.57
-11.33
-7.08
-0.73
Working capital
12.59
23.31
-6.28
9.11
Other operating items
Operating
48.27
23.74
-13.08
-7.29
Capital expenditure
33.76
11.16
21.41
-155.3
Free cash flow
82.02
34.9
8.32
-162.6
Equity raised
203.21
156.33
120.91
104.19
Investing
0.1
-0.25
-3.47
1.39
Financing
124.42
-5.35
45.78
-20.2
Dividends paid
0
0
1.83
0
Net in cash
409.76
185.63
173.39
-77.22
