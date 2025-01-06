iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,002.85
(-3.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd

Punjab Chemicals FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

68.11

27.11

14.22

-1.36

Depreciation

-14.86

-15.35

-13.94

-14.31

Tax paid

-17.57

-11.33

-7.08

-0.73

Working capital

12.59

23.31

-6.28

9.11

Other operating items

Operating

48.27

23.74

-13.08

-7.29

Capital expenditure

33.76

11.16

21.41

-155.3

Free cash flow

82.02

34.9

8.32

-162.6

Equity raised

203.21

156.33

120.91

104.19

Investing

0.1

-0.25

-3.47

1.39

Financing

124.42

-5.35

45.78

-20.2

Dividends paid

0

0

1.83

0

Net in cash

409.76

185.63

173.39

-77.22

Punjab Chemicals : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.