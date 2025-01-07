Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
676.41
547.5
488.1
410.91
yoy growth (%)
23.54
12.16
18.78
15.17
Raw materials
-405.08
-325.15
-294.6
-241.78
As % of sales
59.88
59.38
60.35
58.84
Employee costs
-67.68
-68.7
-54.28
-48.44
As % of sales
10
12.54
11.12
11.78
Other costs
-109.31
-112.49
-104.97
-116.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.16
20.54
21.5
28.23
Operating profit
94.34
41.16
34.25
4.68
OPM
13.94
7.51
7.01
1.13
Depreciation
-14.86
-15.35
-13.94
-14.31
Interest expense
-12.32
-17.94
-17.51
-21.74
Other income
0.95
19.24
11.42
30
Profit before tax
68.11
27.11
14.22
-1.36
Taxes
-17.57
-11.33
-7.08
-0.73
Tax rate
-25.79
-41.79
-49.78
53.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
50.54
15.78
7.14
-2.09
Exceptional items
0
0
3.26
0
Net profit
50.54
15.78
10.4
-2.1
yoy growth (%)
220.27
51.73
-595.23
-105.89
NPM
7.47
2.88
2.13
-0.51
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.