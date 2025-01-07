iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,014.9
(1.20%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

676.41

547.5

488.1

410.91

yoy growth (%)

23.54

12.16

18.78

15.17

Raw materials

-405.08

-325.15

-294.6

-241.78

As % of sales

59.88

59.38

60.35

58.84

Employee costs

-67.68

-68.7

-54.28

-48.44

As % of sales

10

12.54

11.12

11.78

Other costs

-109.31

-112.49

-104.97

-116.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.16

20.54

21.5

28.23

Operating profit

94.34

41.16

34.25

4.68

OPM

13.94

7.51

7.01

1.13

Depreciation

-14.86

-15.35

-13.94

-14.31

Interest expense

-12.32

-17.94

-17.51

-21.74

Other income

0.95

19.24

11.42

30

Profit before tax

68.11

27.11

14.22

-1.36

Taxes

-17.57

-11.33

-7.08

-0.73

Tax rate

-25.79

-41.79

-49.78

53.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

50.54

15.78

7.14

-2.09

Exceptional items

0

0

3.26

0

Net profit

50.54

15.78

10.4

-2.1

yoy growth (%)

220.27

51.73

-595.23

-105.89

NPM

7.47

2.88

2.13

-0.51

Punjab Chemicals : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.