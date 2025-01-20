iifl-logo-icon 1
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd Key Ratios

997.3
(-0.06%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:29:55 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.4

11.41

-5.99

-2.47

Op profit growth

125.02

1.97

179.14

-63.35

EBIT growth

105.04

3.98

236.93

-71.27

Net profit growth

356.55

-37.42

-186.2

-250.07

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.08

7.72

8.43

2.84

EBIT margin

12.16

7.31

7.84

2.18

Net profit margin

7.23

1.95

3.48

-3.79

RoCE

36.82

20.22

19.3

4.96

RoNW

10.12

3.12

6.48

-8.32

RoA

5.47

1.35

2.14

-2.15

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

40.03

8.77

14.01

0

Dividend per share

2

1.5

1.5

0

Cash EPS

27.9

-3.75

2.64

-29.35

Book value per share

117.86

79.71

60.48

47.61

Valuation ratios

P/E

21.86

34.38

27.78

0

P/CEPS

31.36

-80.38

147.29

-9.51

P/B

7.42

3.78

6.43

5.86

EV/EBIDTA

11.78

8.35

11.18

17.82

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

10.7

0

Tax payout

-28.87

-51.31

-33.71

3.8

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

35.38

29.86

39.1

48.52

Inventory days

50.53

50.96

48.56

42.32

Creditor days

-65.73

-72.8

-90.58

-61.75

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-6.12

-2.21

-2.18

-0.37

Net debt / equity

0.5

0.96

1.49

2.54

Net debt / op. profit

0.76

2.22

2.67

9.95

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-59.73

-59.16

-59.72

-52.59

Employee costs

-9.97

-12.5

-11

-21.85

Other costs

-16.2

-20.61

-20.83

-22.7

