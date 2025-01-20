Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.4
11.41
-5.99
-2.47
Op profit growth
125.02
1.97
179.14
-63.35
EBIT growth
105.04
3.98
236.93
-71.27
Net profit growth
356.55
-37.42
-186.2
-250.07
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.08
7.72
8.43
2.84
EBIT margin
12.16
7.31
7.84
2.18
Net profit margin
7.23
1.95
3.48
-3.79
RoCE
36.82
20.22
19.3
4.96
RoNW
10.12
3.12
6.48
-8.32
RoA
5.47
1.35
2.14
-2.15
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
40.03
8.77
14.01
0
Dividend per share
2
1.5
1.5
0
Cash EPS
27.9
-3.75
2.64
-29.35
Book value per share
117.86
79.71
60.48
47.61
Valuation ratios
P/E
21.86
34.38
27.78
0
P/CEPS
31.36
-80.38
147.29
-9.51
P/B
7.42
3.78
6.43
5.86
EV/EBIDTA
11.78
8.35
11.18
17.82
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
10.7
0
Tax payout
-28.87
-51.31
-33.71
3.8
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
35.38
29.86
39.1
48.52
Inventory days
50.53
50.96
48.56
42.32
Creditor days
-65.73
-72.8
-90.58
-61.75
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-6.12
-2.21
-2.18
-0.37
Net debt / equity
0.5
0.96
1.49
2.54
Net debt / op. profit
0.76
2.22
2.67
9.95
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-59.73
-59.16
-59.72
-52.59
Employee costs
-9.97
-12.5
-11
-21.85
Other costs
-16.2
-20.61
-20.83
-22.7
