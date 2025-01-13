Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.26
12.26
12.26
12.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
336.23
285.75
229.41
151.51
Net Worth
348.49
298.01
241.67
163.77
Minority Interest
Debt
122.83
93.97
93.32
87.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.52
10.35
9.85
8.86
Total Liabilities
482.84
402.33
344.84
260.54
Fixed Assets
248.24
241.59
219.09
204.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.89
2.49
1.37
1.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.61
5.05
5.75
5.8
Networking Capital
213.3
143.04
108.88
34.82
Inventories
132.65
168.24
153.72
101.3
Inventory Days
54.66
Sundry Debtors
207.23
143.5
111.76
83.78
Debtor Days
45.2
Other Current Assets
62.97
68.33
78.68
65.24
Sundry Creditors
-117.17
-137.99
-131.28
-116.37
Creditor Days
62.79
Other Current Liabilities
-72.38
-99.04
-104
-99.13
Cash
9.8
10.16
9.75
14.25
Total Assets
482.84
402.33
344.84
260.54
