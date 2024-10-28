Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

PUNJAB CHEMICALS AND CROP PROTECTION LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 15 Jul 2024

PUNJAB CHEMICALS AND CROP PROTECTION LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e. 1st August, 2024, inter alia, have approved the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. A copy of the said results along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors is attached herewith. Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 12 Apr 2024

PUNJAB CHEMICALS AND CROP PROTECTION LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31 2024; 2. Approve and take on record the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024 along with the Audit Report; and 3.Recommend a Final Dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting 1. Financial Results: 2. Unmodified Opinion: 3. Dividend: The Board has recommended dividend of 30% i.e. Rs. 3/- per equity share on equity shares of Rs.10/- each, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend will be paid / dispatched within 30 days of the Annual General Meeting. 4. Auditors: a. The Board has re-appointed M/s. P.S. Dua & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for FY 2024-2025. b. The Board has re-appointed M/s Khushwinder Kumar & Co, Cost Accountant as Cost Auditors of the Company for FY 2024-25, subject to the ratification of their remuneration by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, Announcement under regulation 30- Change in Designation of Independent Directors, for details please see enclosed letter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 16 Jan 2024