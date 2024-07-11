iifl-logo-icon 1
Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd AGM

983
(-0.18%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:24:56 PM

Punjab Chemicals CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM2 Aug 202412 Jul 2024
Newspaper publication in respect of 48th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, August 2,2024 at 10:00 am (IST) through Video Conference/Other Audio Visual Means. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Friday, the 26th July, 2024 till Friday, the 2nd August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of the 48th AGM and payment of dividend subject to tax deducted at source, if declared by the members at the AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2024) Proceedings of the 48th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, August, 2, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

