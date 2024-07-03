Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1975, Punjab Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited (PCAPL) was promoted by Excel Industries and the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation. Commercial production commenced in Oct.78. The promoters have interests in other companies such as Transpek Industries and United Phosphorus. The Company is engaged in business of manufacturing of agro chemicals, speciality chemicals and bulk drugs and its intermediates.PCAPL came out with a rights issue in Apr.89 to part-finance its expansion and to set up a 100% EOU to manufacture oxalic acid.PCAPL is the largest manufacturer and exporter of di-ethyl oxalate (DEO) and oxalic acid. Its export earnings in 1994-95 amounted to Rs 7.17 cr, with DEO being exported to Japan and the UK. It has also set up a plant in Derabassi, Punjab, to manufacture silica. PCAPL was awarded IS/ISO 9002 for manufacture and supply of oxalic acid, diethyl oxalate and sodium nitrite. Company commenced the production of Ethyl Phenyl Gly Oxalate (EPGO) and Phenyl Gly Oxalic Acid Hydrazide Acetyl Hydrazone (MMH).In the year 1998-99 company exports has jump of 63% from Rs.35.11 Crores to 57.32 Crores. Product of company continues to enjoy all round acceptance in the world market. Company also looking out the Manufacturing of speciality chemicals for some international reputed companies. Company declared dividend for the year 1998-99 of 50% compared to 35% previous year.The name of the company has been changed during November 2004,from Punjab Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd to Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd.The erstwhile Alpha Drug India Limited (ADIL) and STS Chemicals Limited (SCL) got merged with the Company with effect from 1st April, 2004, the Appointed Date.The Company acquired the entire shareholding of IA & IC Chem Pvt. Ltd., an agrochemical company by making an investment of Rs. 53.09 lacs in the shares of the Company during the year 2005-06. SD Ag Chem Pvt. Ltd, another subsidiary company was incorporated on 14th October, 2005.The Company acquired the balance 49% shares of SD AgChem (Europe) N.V., (SD), a marketing Company in Belgium alongwith wholly owned subsidiary of STS Chemicals (UK) Limited (STS), and accordingly, SD became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company during the financial year 2006-07. In FY 2006-07, SD AgChem (Europe) N.V., (SD) a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company further acquired 85% shareholding of SINTESIS QUIMICA S.A.I.C. (SQ), a company in Argentina with an investment of USD 10 million through shares purchase agreement (SPA) and accordingly SQ became the subsidiary of the Company. The Company acquired the entire shareholding of Pauraj Chemicals Private Limited for a consideration of Rs. 12.50 lacs net of all acquisitions liabilities and made it a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.During the year 2007-08, Company through its wholly owned overseas subsidiary SD Agchem Europe (N.V) acquired 100% shareholdings in Pegevo Beheer BV, a Company incorporated under the Laws of Netherlands through its stepdown subsidiary SD Agchem (Netherlands) II. B.V., an intermediate holding company on an Enterprise Value of about Euro 39.5 million. In mid November 2007, SD Agchem (Netherlands) II. B.V. merged with Pegevo Beheer B.V. and its Dutch subsidiaries. SD Agchem (Netherlands) II. B.V. became the acquiring company and after the merger, it was renamed into Agrichem B.V.IA & IC Chemicals Private Limited and Pauraj Chemicals Private Limited, both wholly owned subsidiaries got merged with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation with the approval of the Jurisdictional High Courts, effective from September 21, 2007. Source Dynamics, USA, Nedab DK, Denmark and Kapchem Ltd., Ireland were the joint ventures of Pegevo and the same became the Joint Ventures of the Company in FY 2007-08.The Company acquired Parul Chemicals Limited, Baroda (Parul) as 70% subsidiary Company in FY 2008-09. The erstwhile Parul Chemicals Limited (PCL), Vadodara was merged with the Company (PCCPL), sanctioned by the High Courts of Punjab & Haryana and Gujarat through Scheme of Amalgamation and consequently, the assets and liabilities of PCL were transferred to and vested into the Company with retrospective effect from 1st April, 2009.With the divestment of SD Agchem (Netherlands) BV and its subsidiaries including Agrichem B.V during the year 2011-12, the Company was left with only three overseas subsidiaries namely, STS Chemicals (UK) Ltd.; Sintesis Quimica, Argentina, S.A.I.C and SD Agrichem (Europe) NV, as on 30th September, 2012. The Company commissioned Fungicide plant in Agro Chemicals Division of the Company from the renowned Multinational Company (MNC) in March, 2013.