Insecticides India Ltd Share Price

645.8
(-4.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open684.65
  • Day's High684.65
  • 52 Wk High1,084.25
  • Prev. Close679.45
  • Day's Low640.05
  • 52 Wk Low 465.6
  • Turnover (lac)235.18
  • P/E15.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value379.03
  • EPS44.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,911.43
  • Div. Yield0.44
Insecticides India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

684.65

Prev. Close

679.45

Turnover(Lac.)

235.18

Day's High

684.65

Day's Low

640.05

52 Week's High

1,084.25

52 Week's Low

465.6

Book Value

379.03

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,911.43

P/E

15.37

EPS

44.29

Divi. Yield

0.44

Insecticides India Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 May, 2024

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 23 Aug, 2024

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Insecticides India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Insecticides India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.15%

Non-Promoter- 14.50%

Institutions: 14.50%

Non-Institutions: 13.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Insecticides India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.6

29.6

19.73

20.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

981.51

886.09

847.48

797.73

Net Worth

1,011.11

915.69

867.21

818.4

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,420.22

1,363.21

1,073.25

1,107.38

yoy growth (%)

4.18

27.01

-3.08

12.06

Raw materials

-1,067.87

-1,009.33

-763.42

-742.26

As % of sales

75.19

74.04

71.13

67.02

Employee costs

-76.5

-74.74

-50.62

-43.34

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

128.73

110.46

118.09

79.99

Depreciation

-24.67

-24.07

-17.04

-15.95

Tax paid

-25.6

-24.42

-34.12

-21.86

Working capital

-29.38

225.68

-46.6

73.29

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.18

27.01

-3.08

12.06

Op profit growth

-2.26

5.43

29.73

25.03

EBIT growth

0.77

0.25

36

30.06

Net profit growth

8.59

2.46

44.43

47.98

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,966.39

1,801.33

1,503.96

1,420.23

1,363.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,966.39

1,801.33

1,503.96

1,420.23

1,363.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.78

1.5

4.68

8.2

3.44

Insecticides India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,668.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.55

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

536.95

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,627.3

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.55

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Insecticides India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Hari Chand Aggarwal

Managing Director

Rajesh Aggarwal

Whole-time Director

Nikunj Aggarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sandeep Kumar.

Independent Director

Parveen Gupta

Independent Director

Anil Kumar Bhatia

Whole-time Director

Anil Kurnar Goyal

Independent Director

Shyam Lal Bansal

Independent Director

SUPRATIM BANDYOPADHYAY

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Insecticides India Ltd

Summary

Insecticides India Limited (IIL) was originally incorporated as Insecticides (India) Private Limited on 18th December 1996. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company. The Company was not carrying out any business from December 1996 till October 2001. The commercial production started in March, 2002 at Chopanki Unit in Rajasthan with an installed capacity of 29.40 Lacs litres of EC, and 2400 MTs of Granules. The Company has two units one in Chopanki Rajasthan and another in Samba J&K. Unit at Samba was commissioned in 2004. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing activities of Agro Chemicals, Pesticides and Technical Products for agriculture purposes.It offer a comprehensive range of crop protection and nutrition products such as insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and biological and plant growth regulators (PGRs). With sustainable growth, it enhanced the portfolio with introduction of biologicals. The Company, an innovative research-driven agrochemical company has developed cost effective and quality crop protection solutions to enhance yield and lives of the farmers with a continuous focus on quality, access and affordability.The companies primary business is manufacturing and distribution of formulations of plant protection chemicals and house hold pesticides. Till FY 2006, The company has concentrating on the agrochemicals and in the last financial year company has introduced house hold pesticides. The company product range includes more than
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Insecticides India Ltd share price today?

The Insecticides India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹645.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Insecticides India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Insecticides India Ltd is ₹1911.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Insecticides India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Insecticides India Ltd is 15.37 and 1.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Insecticides India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Insecticides India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Insecticides India Ltd is ₹465.6 and ₹1084.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Insecticides India Ltd?

Insecticides India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.63%, 3 Years at 12.38%, 1 Year at 4.38%, 6 Month at -2.76%, 3 Month at -20.12% and 1 Month at -8.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Insecticides India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Insecticides India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.16 %
Institutions - 14.50 %
Public - 13.34 %

