Summary

Insecticides India Limited (IIL) was originally incorporated as Insecticides (India) Private Limited on 18th December 1996. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company. The Company was not carrying out any business from December 1996 till October 2001. The commercial production started in March, 2002 at Chopanki Unit in Rajasthan with an installed capacity of 29.40 Lacs litres of EC, and 2400 MTs of Granules. The Company has two units one in Chopanki Rajasthan and another in Samba J&K. Unit at Samba was commissioned in 2004. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing activities of Agro Chemicals, Pesticides and Technical Products for agriculture purposes.It offer a comprehensive range of crop protection and nutrition products such as insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and biological and plant growth regulators (PGRs). With sustainable growth, it enhanced the portfolio with introduction of biologicals. The Company, an innovative research-driven agrochemical company has developed cost effective and quality crop protection solutions to enhance yield and lives of the farmers with a continuous focus on quality, access and affordability.The companies primary business is manufacturing and distribution of formulations of plant protection chemicals and house hold pesticides. Till FY 2006, The company has concentrating on the agrochemicals and in the last financial year company has introduced house hold pesticides. The company product range includes more than

