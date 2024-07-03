Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹684.65
Prev. Close₹679.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹235.18
Day's High₹684.65
Day's Low₹640.05
52 Week's High₹1,084.25
52 Week's Low₹465.6
Book Value₹379.03
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,911.43
P/E15.37
EPS44.29
Divi. Yield0.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.6
29.6
19.73
20.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
981.51
886.09
847.48
797.73
Net Worth
1,011.11
915.69
867.21
818.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,420.22
1,363.21
1,073.25
1,107.38
yoy growth (%)
4.18
27.01
-3.08
12.06
Raw materials
-1,067.87
-1,009.33
-763.42
-742.26
As % of sales
75.19
74.04
71.13
67.02
Employee costs
-76.5
-74.74
-50.62
-43.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
128.73
110.46
118.09
79.99
Depreciation
-24.67
-24.07
-17.04
-15.95
Tax paid
-25.6
-24.42
-34.12
-21.86
Working capital
-29.38
225.68
-46.6
73.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.18
27.01
-3.08
12.06
Op profit growth
-2.26
5.43
29.73
25.03
EBIT growth
0.77
0.25
36
30.06
Net profit growth
8.59
2.46
44.43
47.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,966.39
1,801.33
1,503.96
1,420.23
1,363.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,966.39
1,801.33
1,503.96
1,420.23
1,363.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.78
1.5
4.68
8.2
3.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,668.4
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
529.55
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
536.95
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,627.3
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
836.55
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Hari Chand Aggarwal
Managing Director
Rajesh Aggarwal
Whole-time Director
Nikunj Aggarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sandeep Kumar.
Independent Director
Parveen Gupta
Independent Director
Anil Kumar Bhatia
Whole-time Director
Anil Kurnar Goyal
Independent Director
Shyam Lal Bansal
Independent Director
SUPRATIM BANDYOPADHYAY
Reports by Insecticides India Ltd
Summary
Insecticides India Limited (IIL) was originally incorporated as Insecticides (India) Private Limited on 18th December 1996. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company. The Company was not carrying out any business from December 1996 till October 2001. The commercial production started in March, 2002 at Chopanki Unit in Rajasthan with an installed capacity of 29.40 Lacs litres of EC, and 2400 MTs of Granules. The Company has two units one in Chopanki Rajasthan and another in Samba J&K. Unit at Samba was commissioned in 2004. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing activities of Agro Chemicals, Pesticides and Technical Products for agriculture purposes.It offer a comprehensive range of crop protection and nutrition products such as insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and biological and plant growth regulators (PGRs). With sustainable growth, it enhanced the portfolio with introduction of biologicals. The Company, an innovative research-driven agrochemical company has developed cost effective and quality crop protection solutions to enhance yield and lives of the farmers with a continuous focus on quality, access and affordability.The companies primary business is manufacturing and distribution of formulations of plant protection chemicals and house hold pesticides. Till FY 2006, The company has concentrating on the agrochemicals and in the last financial year company has introduced house hold pesticides. The company product range includes more than
The Insecticides India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹645.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Insecticides India Ltd is ₹1911.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Insecticides India Ltd is 15.37 and 1.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Insecticides India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Insecticides India Ltd is ₹465.6 and ₹1084.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Insecticides India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.63%, 3 Years at 12.38%, 1 Year at 4.38%, 6 Month at -2.76%, 3 Month at -20.12% and 1 Month at -8.28%.
