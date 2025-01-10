To The Members of Insecticides (India) Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Insecticides (India) Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (" the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Recognition of Revenue Principal Audit Procedures The Company recognizes revenue at the point in time when control of the goods is transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods or services. In determining the transaction price for the sale, the Company considers the effects of variable consideration and consideration receivable from the customer. We performed process walkthrough to understand the adequacy and the design of the revenue cycle. We tested internal controls in the revenue and trade receivables over the accuracy and timing of revenue accounted in the nancial statements. For the year ended March 31, 2024, the Companys Statement of Profit & Loss included Sales of Rs. 1,95,638.39 Lakhs. The nature of rebates, discounts and sales returns, if any, involve judgment in determining sales revenues and revenue cut-off. The risk is, therefore, that revenue may not be recognized in the correct period. Understanding the policies and procedures applied to revenue recognition, as well as compliance thereof, including an analysis of the effectiveness of controls related to revenue recognition processes employed by the Company. Refer to Material accounting policies Note 2.2 (c) and Note No. 21 of the standalone Financial Statements. We reviewed the revenue recognition policy applied by the Company to ensure its compliance with Ind AS 115 requirements. We performed detailed testing on transactions, ensuring revenues were recognized in the correct accounting period. We also tested journal entries recognized in revenue focusing on unusual or irregular transactions. We validated the appropriateness and completeness of the related disclosures in Note No. 21 of the Standalone nancial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial

Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged With Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the

Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with

SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statement of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as on March 31, 2024 in its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer Note 39 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. As stated in Note 36(b) to the standalone financial statements : (a) The Company has not proposed final dividend during the previous year. (b) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act. (c) The Company has not proposed a final dividend for the year. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on April 1, 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has feature of recording audit trail (edit log) and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that audit trail feature was not enabled at the database level of accounting software to log any direct data changes. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with on accounting software where this feature is enabled. Further, as per proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, thus reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For S S Kothari Mehta & Co. LLP For Devesh Parekh & Co. Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants Firms registration number: 000756N/N500441 Firms registration number: 013338N Vijay Kumar Devesh Parekh Partner Partner Membership number: 092671 Membership number: 092160 UDIN: 24092671BKFBPH5176 UDIN: 24092160BKDFVL7624 Place: Delhi Place: Delhi Date : May 28, 2024 Date : May 28, 2024

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Insecticides (India) Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: i. In respect of the Companys property, plant & equipment: (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) The property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets have been physically verified by the management according to the program of periodical verification in phased manner, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its Property, Plant and Equipment. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) Based on our examination of the property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which building is constructed, registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the standalone financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. (d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) Based on the information and explanation provided to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) We have been explained by the management that the inventory has been physically verified at reasonable intervals and the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable in relation to the size of the Company and nature of its business. According to information and explanations given to us, the material discrepancies, if any, noticed on such physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were properly dealt within the books of accounts. Discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits against security of current assets in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions. Based upon the audit procedure performed by us, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are materially in agreement with the books of account of the Company. iii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not provided loans or advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made by the Company during the year are prima facie not prejudicial to the Companys interest. Further, the Company has not provided any Guarantee or security to other entity. (c) The Company has not granted any loan and advances in the nature of loans during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(c),(d), (e) & (f) of the Order is not applicable. iv. According to the information, explanations and representations given to us and based upon audit procedures performed, we are of the opinion that in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and securities, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act. v. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there is no amount which has been considered as deemed deposit within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by Central Government for the maintenance of the cost records under section 148(1) of the Act in respect to the Companys products to which said rules are made applicable and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed records have been made and maintained. We have however not made a detailed examination of the said records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and service tax, custom duty, cess and any other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities to the extent applicable and further there were no undisputed statutory dues payable for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable as at March 31, 2024.

(b) According to the records and information and explanations given to us, there are no dues in respect of income tax, sales tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of excise, duty of custom and value added tax that have not been deposited on account of any dispute except as given below:

S. No. Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Period to which it Relates Forum where Dispute is Pending Gross Liability (A) Amount Deposited Under Protest (B) Net Amount* (Rs. In Lacs) (A-B) 1 Gujarat Stamp Act, 1958 Stamp Duty 2013-14 Commissioner of Revenue Department, Tehsil Vagra, District Bharuch 89.60 19.60 70.00 2 Gujarat Value Added Tax Act, 2003 VAT & CST 2011-12 & 2012-13 Joint Commissioner of commercial Tax, Baroda 371.73 103.27 268.46 3 Andhra Pradesh VAT Act, 2005 VAT 2014-15 APVAT Appellate Tribunal, Visakhapatnam. 122.08 61.04 61.04 4 MP VAT Act, 2002 CST 2012-13 Assistant Commissioner, VAT, Indore 1.52 - 1.52 5 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 2015-16, 2016-17 & 2017-18 Central Excise Audit Commissionerate, Samba 294.37 14.72 279.65 6 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 2012-13 & 2013-14 Central Excise Audit Commissionerate,Jammu 135.14 6.77 128.37

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). ix. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not defaulted on repayment of loans and borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. (e) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or joint venture.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its Subsidiaries or joint venture. x. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, during the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable. xi. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, no material fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of audit report. (c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors, therefore provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable. (d) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of records, there are no core investment companies within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016). Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. z xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the

Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For S S Kothari Mehta & Co. LLP For Devesh Parekh & Co. Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants Firms registration number: 000756N/N500441 Firms registration number: 013338N Vijay Kumar Devesh Parekh Partner Partner Membership number: 092671 Membership number: 092160 UDIN: 24092671BKFBPH5176 UDIN: 24092160BKDFVL7624 Place: Delhi Place: Delhi Date : May 28, 2024 Date : May 28, 2024

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the

Members of Insecticides (India) Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Insecticides (India) Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial

Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.