Insecticides India Ltd

Insecticides India Ltd Peer Comparison

624.55
(0.50%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:05 PM

INSECTICIDES INDIA LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,550.9

27.452,819.9558.50.432,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

551.7

041,016.951470.181,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

495

49.9324,151.17190.841.22971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,106.3

39.8223,082.48136.32.721,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

728

27.186,555.424.030.41589.58233.48

