Insecticides India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.6
29.6
19.73
20.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
981.51
886.09
847.48
797.73
Net Worth
1,011.11
915.69
867.21
818.4
Minority Interest
Debt
87.31
162.7
53.95
100.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
19.31
18.4
18.43
18.64
Total Liabilities
1,117.73
1,096.79
939.59
937.48
Fixed Assets
424.41
384.77
343.95
297.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
18.59
15.45
13.15
11.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.15
5.75
5.64
5.28
Networking Capital
604.36
671.37
540.7
539.89
Inventories
806.46
861.72
630.22
660.87
Inventory Days
169.84
Sundry Debtors
296.67
296.24
288.91
254.59
Debtor Days
65.42
Other Current Assets
102.41
116.05
81.42
116.2
Sundry Creditors
-422.42
-454.7
-331.72
-365.74
Creditor Days
93.99
Other Current Liabilities
-178.76
-147.94
-128.13
-126.03
Cash
61.21
19.45
36.14
83.29
Total Assets
1,117.72
1,096.79
939.58
937.48
