|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,420.22
1,363.21
1,073.25
1,107.38
yoy growth (%)
4.18
27.01
-3.08
12.06
Raw materials
-1,067.87
-1,009.33
-763.42
-742.26
As % of sales
75.19
74.04
71.13
67.02
Employee costs
-76.5
-74.74
-50.62
-43.34
As % of sales
5.38
5.48
4.71
3.91
Other costs
-123.51
-123.28
-111.38
-207.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.69
9.04
10.37
18.76
Operating profit
152.33
155.85
147.81
113.94
OPM
10.72
11.43
13.77
10.28
Depreciation
-24.67
-24.07
-17.04
-15.95
Interest expense
-6.65
-23.88
-15.91
-18.53
Other income
7.72
2.56
3.24
0.55
Profit before tax
128.73
110.46
118.09
79.99
Taxes
-25.6
-24.42
-34.12
-21.86
Tax rate
-19.88
-22.1
-28.89
-27.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
103.13
86.04
83.97
58.13
Exceptional items
-9.7
0
0
0
Net profit
93.43
86.04
83.97
58.13
yoy growth (%)
8.59
2.46
44.43
47.98
NPM
6.57
6.31
7.82
5.25
