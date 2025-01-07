iifl-logo-icon 1
Insecticides India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

671
(3.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:08 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,420.22

1,363.21

1,073.25

1,107.38

yoy growth (%)

4.18

27.01

-3.08

12.06

Raw materials

-1,067.87

-1,009.33

-763.42

-742.26

As % of sales

75.19

74.04

71.13

67.02

Employee costs

-76.5

-74.74

-50.62

-43.34

As % of sales

5.38

5.48

4.71

3.91

Other costs

-123.51

-123.28

-111.38

-207.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.69

9.04

10.37

18.76

Operating profit

152.33

155.85

147.81

113.94

OPM

10.72

11.43

13.77

10.28

Depreciation

-24.67

-24.07

-17.04

-15.95

Interest expense

-6.65

-23.88

-15.91

-18.53

Other income

7.72

2.56

3.24

0.55

Profit before tax

128.73

110.46

118.09

79.99

Taxes

-25.6

-24.42

-34.12

-21.86

Tax rate

-19.88

-22.1

-28.89

-27.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

103.13

86.04

83.97

58.13

Exceptional items

-9.7

0

0

0

Net profit

93.43

86.04

83.97

58.13

yoy growth (%)

8.59

2.46

44.43

47.98

NPM

6.57

6.31

7.82

5.25

