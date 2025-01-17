iifl-logo-icon 1
Insecticides India Ltd Key Ratios

624.55
(0.50%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:05 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.18

27.01

7.95

0.6

Op profit growth

-2.26

5.43

32.72

21.07

EBIT growth

0.77

0.01

31.05

34.36

Net profit growth

8.04

3.11

41.19

50.81

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.72

11.43

13.77

11.2

EBIT margin

9.53

9.85

12.51

10.3

Net profit margin

6.61

6.37

7.85

6

RoCE

14.35

16.48

19.13

15.13

RoNW

3.02

3.39

4.16

3.41

RoA

2.48

2.66

3

2.2

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

45.43

42.05

40.78

28.88

Dividend per share

2

4

2

2

Cash EPS

33.49

30.4

32.53

21.14

Book value per share

396.93

354.04

265.06

224.74

Valuation ratios

P/E

6.95

4.96

11.25

12.26

P/CEPS

9.43

6.86

14.1

16.74

P/B

0.79

0.58

1.73

1.57

EV/EBIDTA

6.22

4.82

10.01

11.18

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

4.39

11.47

4.9

6.92

Tax payout

-19.88

-22.1

-28.81

-27.43

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

73.8

74.24

75.91

76.97

Inventory days

151.64

124.04

141.65

142.51

Creditor days

-88.8

-74.93

-87.49

-84.92

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-20.35

-5.62

-8.43

-5.06

Net debt / equity

0.02

0.15

0.17

0.48

Net debt / op. profit

0.11

0.75

0.63

2.04

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-75.19

-74.04

-71.13

-74.65

Employee costs

-5.38

-5.48

-4.71

-4.57

Other costs

-8.69

-9.04

-10.37

-9.56

