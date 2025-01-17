Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.18
27.01
7.95
0.6
Op profit growth
-2.26
5.43
32.72
21.07
EBIT growth
0.77
0.01
31.05
34.36
Net profit growth
8.04
3.11
41.19
50.81
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.72
11.43
13.77
11.2
EBIT margin
9.53
9.85
12.51
10.3
Net profit margin
6.61
6.37
7.85
6
RoCE
14.35
16.48
19.13
15.13
RoNW
3.02
3.39
4.16
3.41
RoA
2.48
2.66
3
2.2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
45.43
42.05
40.78
28.88
Dividend per share
2
4
2
2
Cash EPS
33.49
30.4
32.53
21.14
Book value per share
396.93
354.04
265.06
224.74
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.95
4.96
11.25
12.26
P/CEPS
9.43
6.86
14.1
16.74
P/B
0.79
0.58
1.73
1.57
EV/EBIDTA
6.22
4.82
10.01
11.18
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
4.39
11.47
4.9
6.92
Tax payout
-19.88
-22.1
-28.81
-27.43
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
73.8
74.24
75.91
76.97
Inventory days
151.64
124.04
141.65
142.51
Creditor days
-88.8
-74.93
-87.49
-84.92
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-20.35
-5.62
-8.43
-5.06
Net debt / equity
0.02
0.15
0.17
0.48
Net debt / op. profit
0.11
0.75
0.63
2.04
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-75.19
-74.04
-71.13
-74.65
Employee costs
-5.38
-5.48
-4.71
-4.57
Other costs
-8.69
-9.04
-10.37
-9.56
