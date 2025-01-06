iifl-logo-icon 1
Insecticides India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

645.8
(-4.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Insecticides India Ltd

Insecticid.India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

128.73

110.46

118.09

79.99

Depreciation

-24.67

-24.07

-17.04

-15.95

Tax paid

-25.6

-24.42

-34.12

-21.86

Working capital

-29.38

225.68

-46.6

73.29

Other operating items

Operating

49.07

287.64

20.32

115.47

Capital expenditure

22.95

49.41

63.87

-42.01

Free cash flow

72.02

337.05

84.19

73.46

Equity raised

1,417.99

1,158.71

890.96

778.11

Investing

1.17

-5.86

5.21

-0.03

Financing

-83.29

76.75

-121.78

32.69

Dividends paid

4.13

8.27

4.13

4.13

Net in cash

1,412.03

1,574.93

862.73

888.36

