Insecticides India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
128.73
110.46
118.09
79.99
Depreciation
-24.67
-24.07
-17.04
-15.95
Tax paid
-25.6
-24.42
-34.12
-21.86
Working capital
-29.38
225.68
-46.6
73.29
Other operating items
Operating
49.07
287.64
20.32
115.47
Capital expenditure
22.95
49.41
63.87
-42.01
Free cash flow
72.02
337.05
84.19
73.46
Equity raised
1,417.99
1,158.71
890.96
778.11
Investing
1.17
-5.86
5.21
-0.03
Financing
-83.29
76.75
-121.78
32.69
Dividends paid
4.13
8.27
4.13
4.13
Net in cash
1,412.03
1,574.93
862.73
888.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.