iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Insecticides India Ltd AGM

614.15
(1.30%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:14:50 AM

Insecticid.India CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM12 Aug 202428 May 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company (Board) at their meeting held today, i.e May 28, 2024, inter alia transacted Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company, for the Quarter/Year ended March 31, 2024 along with Auditors Report The 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 12, 2024 at 03:00 PM through Video Conferencing (VC)/OAVM. The Company is providing remote e-voting facility to all its members to cast their votes on all resolutions as set out in the Notice of the AGM. Remote e-voting period commences on Thursday, August 08, 2024 (9:00 am) and ends on Sunday, August 11, 2024 (5:00 pm) (both days inclusive). The remote e-voting facility shall be disabled by CDSL for voting thereafter. During this period the members of the Company, holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form, as on the cut-off date i.e. August 05, 2024, only shall be entitled to avail the facility of remote e-voting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.07.2024) Please find enclosed summary of proceedings of the 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Insecticid.India: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Insecticides India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.