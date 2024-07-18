The Board of Directors of the Company (Board) at their meeting held today, i.e May 28, 2024, inter alia transacted Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company, for the Quarter/Year ended March 31, 2024 along with Auditors Report The 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 12, 2024 at 03:00 PM through Video Conferencing (VC)/OAVM. The Company is providing remote e-voting facility to all its members to cast their votes on all resolutions as set out in the Notice of the AGM. Remote e-voting period commences on Thursday, August 08, 2024 (9:00 am) and ends on Sunday, August 11, 2024 (5:00 pm) (both days inclusive). The remote e-voting facility shall be disabled by CDSL for voting thereafter. During this period the members of the Company, holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form, as on the cut-off date i.e. August 05, 2024, only shall be entitled to avail the facility of remote e-voting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.07.2024) Please find enclosed summary of proceedings of the 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)