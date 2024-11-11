Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 27 Sep 2024

INSECTICIDES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 11th day of November 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Enclosed is the outcome of Board Meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

INSECTICIDES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for Buy-back of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company through Tender Offer route up to such amount of the aggregate of Companys paid up equity share capital and free reserves as the Board may decide in accordance with Section 68 69 and 70 of the Companies Act 2013 and the SEBI (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations 2018 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on August 30, 2024 has inter alia approved the proposal to Buyback its own fully paid up Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each (Equity Shares) from the equity shareholders of the Company as on Record Date, for upto 5,00,000 fully paid-up Equity Shares (being 1.69% of the total paid up equity capital of the Company) at a price of Rs. 1,000/- (RupeesOne Thousand only) per equity share (Buyback Offer Price) for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 50 Crore (Rupees Fifty Crore only) (Offer Size), (being less than 10% of the Paid-up Equity Capital and free reserves as on March 31, 2024) on a proportionate basis through the Tender Offer route (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/08/2024) we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on August 30, 2024 has inter alia approved the proposal to Buyback its own fully paid up Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each (Equity Shares) from the equity shareholders of the Company as on Record Date, for upto 5,00,000 fully paid-up Equity Shares (being 1.69% of the total paid up equity capital of the Company) at a price of Rs. 1,000/- (Rupees One Thousand only) per equity share (Buyback Offer Price) for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 50 Crore (Rupees Fifty Crore only) (Offer Size), (being less than 10% of the Paid-up Equity Capital and free reserves as on March 31, 2024) on a proportionate basis through the Tender Offer route (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 22 Jul 2024

INSECTICIDES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 09th day of August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 and to consider and approve declaration of Interim Dividend for FY 2025. To consider and approve declaration of Interim Dividend for FY 2025, if any The Board of Directors of the Insecticides (India) Limited/the Company (Board) at their meeting held today i.e August 09, approved the an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.00/- per equity shares [20%] of face value of Rs. 10/- each for financial year 2024-2025. The Interim Dividend will be paid on or from August 28, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Insecticides (India) Limited/the Company (Board) at their meeting held today i.e August 09, 2024 approved Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company, for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 and other matters as mentioned (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jun 2024 24 Jun 2024

With reference to the above-mentioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that, on recommendation of Nomination, Remuneration and Ethics Committee the Board of Directors of the Company inter-alia approved the Resolution by Circulation today i.e., on Monday, June 24, 2024 the re-appointment of Mrs. Parveen Gupta (DIN: 00180678) as an Independent Director (Women) of the Company to hold office for a second term of 5 (five) years commencing from February 15, 2025 to February 14, 2030, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 10 Apr 2024

INSECTICIDES (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company (Board) at their meeting held today, i.e May 28, 2024, inter alia transacted Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company, for the Quarter/Year ended March 31, 2024 along with Auditors Report Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 29 Dec 2023