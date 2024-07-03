Insecticides India Ltd Summary

Insecticides India Limited (IIL) was originally incorporated as Insecticides (India) Private Limited on 18th December 1996. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company. The Company was not carrying out any business from December 1996 till October 2001. The commercial production started in March, 2002 at Chopanki Unit in Rajasthan with an installed capacity of 29.40 Lacs litres of EC, and 2400 MTs of Granules. The Company has two units one in Chopanki Rajasthan and another in Samba J&K. Unit at Samba was commissioned in 2004. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing activities of Agro Chemicals, Pesticides and Technical Products for agriculture purposes.It offer a comprehensive range of crop protection and nutrition products such as insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and biological and plant growth regulators (PGRs). With sustainable growth, it enhanced the portfolio with introduction of biologicals. The Company, an innovative research-driven agrochemical company has developed cost effective and quality crop protection solutions to enhance yield and lives of the farmers with a continuous focus on quality, access and affordability.The companies primary business is manufacturing and distribution of formulations of plant protection chemicals and house hold pesticides. Till FY 2006, The company has concentrating on the agrochemicals and in the last financial year company has introduced house hold pesticides. The company product range includes more than 80 types of insecticides, fungicides, weedicide, herbicides and plant growth regulator for all types of crops and also house hold pesticides. The company is largest selling brands are Lethal, Victor, Thimet, Indan 4g and Kaiser.The company current manufacturing capacity is 60 lacs litres of Emulsifible Concentrate (EC), 2900 MT of Wettable Dispersable Powder (WDP) and 10500 MT of granules per annum.In May 2007, the company has entered into capital market. The company has issued 32,10,000 Equity Shares to the public. Issue Price is Rs.115/- per Share.In FY 2006-07, Advance Crop Solutions Limited was incorporated wholly owned subsidiary Company on 23rd November, 2006. The technical plant at Chopanki commenced operations in 2007. Expansion capacity at the formulation plant was completed in Samba during 2007. In 2014, the Company established a new R&D center for product innovation at Chopanki in a joint venture with OAT Agi Agiro Co. from Japan. In 2016, it launched two new products Suzuka and Hakko. It pioneered the production of Green Label (Bispyribac Sodium 10% SC) in India for the first time,, subsequently launching it to captivate the Indian market. In 2015, it launched the bio-product, Mycoraja, in the Indian market. In 2018, it launched a host of new products under 9(3) Registration (Sofia, Encounter, Hercules and Aikido).In 2022, it launched innovative products Shinwa & Izuki products in partnership with Nissan, Japan; launched Torry, a maize herbicide as Make in India product.