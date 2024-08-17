iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Monsanto India Ltd Merged Share Price

2,232.65
(-0.40%)
Sep 26, 2019|03:41:33 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Monsanto India Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

2,220.15

Prev. Close

2,241.55

Turnover(Lac.)

48.29

Day's High

2,254

Day's Low

2,209.95

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,854.17

P/E

23.75

EPS

93.64

Divi. Yield

2.25

Monsanto India Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Monsanto India Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Monsanto India Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:34 AM
Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 81.84%

Foreign: 81.84%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 2.41%

Institutions: 2.41%

Non-Institutions: 15.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Monsanto India Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

17.26

17.26

17.26

17.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

689.64

623.13

516.53

395.99

Net Worth

706.9

640.39

533.79

413.25

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

669.58

672.12

645.8

541.57

yoy growth (%)

-0.37

4.07

19.24

-2.67

Raw materials

-297.49

-293.18

-289.67

-254.62

As % of sales

44.42

43.62

44.85

47.01

Employee costs

-51.05

-54.86

-41.5

-50.96

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

168.68

171.94

164.27

112.05

Depreciation

-11.79

-12.99

-9.06

-9.32

Tax paid

-17.02

-6.08

-11.54

-7.91

Working capital

81.91

63.14

-100.75

23.59

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.37

4.07

19.24

-2.67

Op profit growth

-5.58

4.64

49.77

-7.04

EBIT growth

-2

4.78

46.69

-12.87

Net profit growth

-7.83

8.66

49.57

-4.75

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Monsanto India Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,668.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.55

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

536.95

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,627.3

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.55

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Monsanto India Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Sekhar Natarajan

Independent Director

H C Asher

Independent Director

Pradeep Poddar

Director

Shilpa Shridhar Divekar

Company Secretary

Monika Gupta

Director

Bangla Bose Radha Krishna Mallipeddi

Independent Director

Aarti Arun Sathe

Managing Director

Ravishankar Cherukuri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Monsanto India Ltd Merged

Summary

Monsanto India Limited (MIL), a subsidiary of Monsanto, (USA), is a research based biotechnology company was incorporated on 8th December 1949 as a private limited Company at Mumbai. The Company is engaged in the business of production and sale of agricultural inputs, namely chemicals and hybrid seeds. MIL has a chemical production unit at Silvassa, hybrid seeds processing and drying units at Hyderabad and breeding stations at Bangalore and Udaipur. The Company markets Avadex, an herbicide used on wheat crops. It has pioneered the chemical-weed-control concept in the country and is a market leader in rice herbicides, which are marketed under the brand name MACHETE. MILs status was converted from private limited to public limited on 1st July of the year 1978. The Company had launched a wheat herbicide and marketed several specialty chemicals of Monsanto, USA as an agent in the year of 1990. During the year 1996, MIL had entered into a non exclusive marketing arrangement with another Monsanto entity in India to market formulation/granulation manufactured by the company. In the year 2000, bio-informatics research unit of the company was closed as a part of the restructuring plans, but denied it was winding up R&D activities. During the same year, the Nutrition and Consumer Products Division of the company had launched Flix, a low calorie soft-drink concentrate. The Company name was change from Monsanto Chemicals of India Limited to the present one Monsanto India Limited with eff
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Monsanto India Ltd Merged

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.