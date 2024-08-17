Summary

Monsanto India Limited (MIL), a subsidiary of Monsanto, (USA), is a research based biotechnology company was incorporated on 8th December 1949 as a private limited Company at Mumbai. The Company is engaged in the business of production and sale of agricultural inputs, namely chemicals and hybrid seeds. MIL has a chemical production unit at Silvassa, hybrid seeds processing and drying units at Hyderabad and breeding stations at Bangalore and Udaipur. The Company markets Avadex, an herbicide used on wheat crops. It has pioneered the chemical-weed-control concept in the country and is a market leader in rice herbicides, which are marketed under the brand name MACHETE. MILs status was converted from private limited to public limited on 1st July of the year 1978. The Company had launched a wheat herbicide and marketed several specialty chemicals of Monsanto, USA as an agent in the year of 1990. During the year 1996, MIL had entered into a non exclusive marketing arrangement with another Monsanto entity in India to market formulation/granulation manufactured by the company. In the year 2000, bio-informatics research unit of the company was closed as a part of the restructuring plans, but denied it was winding up R&D activities. During the same year, the Nutrition and Consumer Products Division of the company had launched Flix, a low calorie soft-drink concentrate. The Company name was change from Monsanto Chemicals of India Limited to the present one Monsanto India Limited with eff

Read More