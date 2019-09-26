Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
669.58
672.12
645.8
541.57
yoy growth (%)
-0.37
4.07
19.24
-2.67
Raw materials
-297.49
-293.18
-289.67
-254.62
As % of sales
44.42
43.62
44.85
47.01
Employee costs
-51.05
-54.86
-41.5
-50.96
As % of sales
7.62
8.16
6.42
9.4
Other costs
-161.42
-155.02
-153.07
-128.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.1
23.06
23.7
23.65
Operating profit
159.62
169.06
161.56
107.87
OPM
23.83
25.15
25.01
19.91
Depreciation
-11.79
-12.99
-9.06
-9.32
Interest expense
-1.13
-1.35
-1.1
-0.68
Other income
21.98
17.22
12.87
14.18
Profit before tax
168.68
171.94
164.27
112.05
Taxes
-17.02
-6.08
-11.54
-7.91
Tax rate
-10.09
-3.53
-7.02
-7.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
151.66
165.86
152.73
104.14
Exceptional items
0
-1.3
-1.29
-2.89
Net profit
151.66
164.56
151.44
101.25
yoy growth (%)
-7.83
8.66
49.57
-4.75
NPM
22.65
24.48
23.44
18.69
