Monsanto India Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

2,232.65
(-0.40%)
Sep 26, 2019|03:41:33 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

669.58

672.12

645.8

541.57

yoy growth (%)

-0.37

4.07

19.24

-2.67

Raw materials

-297.49

-293.18

-289.67

-254.62

As % of sales

44.42

43.62

44.85

47.01

Employee costs

-51.05

-54.86

-41.5

-50.96

As % of sales

7.62

8.16

6.42

9.4

Other costs

-161.42

-155.02

-153.07

-128.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.1

23.06

23.7

23.65

Operating profit

159.62

169.06

161.56

107.87

OPM

23.83

25.15

25.01

19.91

Depreciation

-11.79

-12.99

-9.06

-9.32

Interest expense

-1.13

-1.35

-1.1

-0.68

Other income

21.98

17.22

12.87

14.18

Profit before tax

168.68

171.94

164.27

112.05

Taxes

-17.02

-6.08

-11.54

-7.91

Tax rate

-10.09

-3.53

-7.02

-7.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

151.66

165.86

152.73

104.14

Exceptional items

0

-1.3

-1.29

-2.89

Net profit

151.66

164.56

151.44

101.25

yoy growth (%)

-7.83

8.66

49.57

-4.75

NPM

22.65

24.48

23.44

18.69

