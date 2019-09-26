iifl-logo-icon 1
Monsanto India Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

2,232.65
(-0.40%)
Sep 26, 2019

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

168.68

171.94

164.27

112.05

Depreciation

-11.79

-12.99

-9.06

-9.32

Tax paid

-17.02

-6.08

-11.54

-7.91

Working capital

81.91

63.14

-100.75

23.59

Other operating items

Operating

221.78

216.01

42.92

118.41

Capital expenditure

9.67

31.09

-68.17

4.11

Free cash flow

231.45

247.1

-25.25

122.52

Equity raised

1,247.42

1,026.88

786.97

703.6

Investing

-75.57

-36.88

190.44

-31.99

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

86.31

51.78

25.89

51.79

Net in cash

1,489.61

1,288.89

978.05

845.92

