Monsanto India Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
168.68
171.94
164.27
112.05
Depreciation
-11.79
-12.99
-9.06
-9.32
Tax paid
-17.02
-6.08
-11.54
-7.91
Working capital
81.91
63.14
-100.75
23.59
Other operating items
Operating
221.78
216.01
42.92
118.41
Capital expenditure
9.67
31.09
-68.17
4.11
Free cash flow
231.45
247.1
-25.25
122.52
Equity raised
1,247.42
1,026.88
786.97
703.6
Investing
-75.57
-36.88
190.44
-31.99
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
86.31
51.78
25.89
51.79
Net in cash
1,489.61
1,288.89
978.05
845.92
