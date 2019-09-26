Monsanto India Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
17.26
17.26
17.26
17.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
689.64
623.13
516.53
395.99
Net Worth
706.9
640.39
533.79
413.25
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
-1.17
Total Liabilities
706.9
640.39
533.79
412.08
Fixed Assets
122.03
116.75
106.51
95.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
235.48
311.05
347.93
157.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.42
2.55
0.24
0.42
Networking Capital
326.77
194.76
68.89
152.62
Inventories
277.71
190.82
122.04
179.04
Inventory Days
151.38
103.62
68.97
120.66
Sundry Debtors
104.08
30.91
15.35
13.36
Debtor Days
56.73
16.78
8.67
9
Other Current Assets
236.7
172.66
96.49
73.58
Sundry Creditors
-148.76
-133.83
-93.43
-61.01
Creditor Days
81.09
72.67
52.8
41.11
Other Current Liabilities
-142.96
-65.8
-71.56
-52.35
Cash
18.2
15.28
10.22
6.5
Total Assets
706.9
640.39
533.79
412.08
