|Jun-2019
|Mar-2019
|Dec-2018
|Sep-2018
|Sep-2018
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
81.84%
81.84%
81.84%
81.83%
81.84%
Indian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
2.41%
3.28%
3.47%
3.49%
3.42%
Non-Institutions
15.74%
14.87%
14.68%
14.66%
14.73%
Total Non-Promoter
18.16%
18.16%
18.16%
18.16%
18.16%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
