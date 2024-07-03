iifl-logo-icon 1
Ambey Laboratories Ltd Share Price

69.85
(1.82%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open69.95
  • Day's High70.9
  • 52 Wk High97.2
  • Prev. Close68.6
  • Day's Low68.7
  • 52 Wk Low 56.1
  • Turnover (lac)15.36
  • P/E21.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)174.25
  • Div. Yield0
Ambey Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

69.95

Prev. Close

68.6

Turnover(Lac.)

15.36

Day's High

70.9

Day's Low

68.7

52 Week's High

97.2

52 Week's Low

56.1

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

174.25

P/E

21.5

EPS

3.19

Divi. Yield

0

Ambey Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Sep, 2024

arrow

Ambey Laboratories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ambey Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:11 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.89%

Non-Promoter- 5.57%

Institutions: 5.57%

Non-Institutions: 24.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ambey Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.69

17.75

17.75

4.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.82

1.39

1.32

-12.76

Net Worth

31.51

19.14

19.07

-7.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Ambey Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,668.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.55

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

536.95

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,627.3

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.55

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ambey Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Sarina Gupta

Non Executive Director

Rishita Gupta

Non Executive Director

Sandeep Bansal

Independent Director

Abdul Quadir

Independent Director

Roni Soni

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rimple Sarin

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ambey Laboratories Ltd

Summary

Ambey Laboratories Ltd was originally incorporated as Ambey Laboratories Private Limited on March 20, 1985, as a Private Limited Company issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited and the name was changed to Ambey Laboratories Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on December 30, 2014, issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Ambey Laboratories, founded by Mr. Anil Kumar Gupta along with Mr. Kewal Sehgal operate the business of manufacturing of agrochemical products for protecting of crops, serving the agrochemical sector. The Company is manufacturer and supplier of 2, 4-D base chemicals with highest quality practice and compliant with Highest Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) in chemical industry. The manufacturing facility located in Behror, Rajasthan, has been certified with ISO 9001:2015.Presently, the Company manufactures 2,4-D Acid 98% TC, 2,4-D Sodium 95% SP 2,4-D Amine 866 : 720 : 480g/l SL 2,4-D Ethyl Hexyl Ester 96% TC 2,4-D Ethyl Ester 96% TC Chlorpyriphos 97%TC / 20%EC / 50%EC Thiamethoxam 96%TC / 25%WG / 75%SG Pretilachlor 95%TC / 50%EC / 37%EW Metribuzin 97%TC / 70%WS Hexaconazole 92%TC / 5%SC / 5%EC / 10%EC and Metalaxyl 98%TC / 35%WS for our customer base which comprises of large corporates like Aromatic Rasayan Private Limited, JR Jindal Infraprojects Private Limited; SC Formulator Co. Ltd.The Company is proposing the Initial Public Offer aggregating 65,52,000 Equity Shares, comprisin
Company FAQs

What is the Ambey Laboratories Ltd share price today?

The Ambey Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹69.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ambey Laboratories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ambey Laboratories Ltd is ₹174.25 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ambey Laboratories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ambey Laboratories Ltd is 21.5 and 2.69 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ambey Laboratories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ambey Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ambey Laboratories Ltd is ₹56.1 and ₹97.2 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ambey Laboratories Ltd?

Ambey Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -21.74%, 3 Month at 10.43% and 1 Month at 4.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ambey Laboratories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ambey Laboratories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.90 %
Institutions - 5.57 %
Public - 24.53 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ambey Laboratories Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

