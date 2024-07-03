Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹69.95
Prev. Close₹68.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.36
Day's High₹70.9
Day's Low₹68.7
52 Week's High₹97.2
52 Week's Low₹56.1
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)174.25
P/E21.5
EPS3.19
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.69
17.75
17.75
4.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.82
1.39
1.32
-12.76
Net Worth
31.51
19.14
19.07
-7.87
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,668.4
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
529.55
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
536.95
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,627.3
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
836.55
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Sarina Gupta
Non Executive Director
Rishita Gupta
Non Executive Director
Sandeep Bansal
Independent Director
Abdul Quadir
Independent Director
Roni Soni
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rimple Sarin
Reports by Ambey Laboratories Ltd
Summary
Ambey Laboratories Ltd was originally incorporated as Ambey Laboratories Private Limited on March 20, 1985, as a Private Limited Company issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited and the name was changed to Ambey Laboratories Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on December 30, 2014, issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Ambey Laboratories, founded by Mr. Anil Kumar Gupta along with Mr. Kewal Sehgal operate the business of manufacturing of agrochemical products for protecting of crops, serving the agrochemical sector. The Company is manufacturer and supplier of 2, 4-D base chemicals with highest quality practice and compliant with Highest Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) in chemical industry. The manufacturing facility located in Behror, Rajasthan, has been certified with ISO 9001:2015.Presently, the Company manufactures 2,4-D Acid 98% TC, 2,4-D Sodium 95% SP 2,4-D Amine 866 : 720 : 480g/l SL 2,4-D Ethyl Hexyl Ester 96% TC 2,4-D Ethyl Ester 96% TC Chlorpyriphos 97%TC / 20%EC / 50%EC Thiamethoxam 96%TC / 25%WG / 75%SG Pretilachlor 95%TC / 50%EC / 37%EW Metribuzin 97%TC / 70%WS Hexaconazole 92%TC / 5%SC / 5%EC / 10%EC and Metalaxyl 98%TC / 35%WS for our customer base which comprises of large corporates like Aromatic Rasayan Private Limited, JR Jindal Infraprojects Private Limited; SC Formulator Co. Ltd.The Company is proposing the Initial Public Offer aggregating 65,52,000 Equity Shares, comprisin
Read More
The Ambey Laboratories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹69.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ambey Laboratories Ltd is ₹174.25 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ambey Laboratories Ltd is 21.5 and 2.69 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ambey Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ambey Laboratories Ltd is ₹56.1 and ₹97.2 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Ambey Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -21.74%, 3 Month at 10.43% and 1 Month at 4.25%.
