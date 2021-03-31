Ambey Laboratories Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The following discussion relates to us, and, unless otherwise stated or the context requires otherwise, is based on our Restated financial Statements. Our financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Indian GAAP, the Companies Act and the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations and restated as described in the report of our auditor dated October 31, 2023 which is included in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus under "Financial Statements". The Restated Financial Information has been prepared on a basis that differs in certain material respects from generally accepted accounting principles in other jurisdictions, including US GAAP and IFRS. Our financial year ends on March 31 of each year, and all references to a particular financial year are to the twelve-month period ended March 31 of that year.

Business Overview

Our Company was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company namely "Ambey Laboratories Private Limited" under the Companies Act, 1956 vide certificate of incorporation dated March 20th, 1985 issued by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi bearing registration no. 020490. Further, our Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in pursuance of a special resolution passed by the members of our Company at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on November 15th, 2014. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on December 30th, 2014 by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and consequently the name of our Company was changed from "Ambey Laboratories Private Limited" to "Ambey Laboratories Limited". Presently, the Companys Corporate Identification Number is U74899DL1985PLC020490.

Ambey Laboratories is engaged in the business of manufacturing of agrochemical products and home hygienic products. Its been over four decades the company serving the agrochemical sector. Our Company is manufacturer and supplier of "2, 4-D base chemicals" with highest quality practice and compliant with Highest Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) in chemical industry. The company has Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) and Supervisory Control along with Quality Assurance Department which ensures testing through HPLC, GC, UV etc. at every stage of production at our manufacturing facility installed, integrated and operating at 5 Acres Facility in the region of Behror, Rajasthan, India for manufacturing of "2, 4-D base chemicals".

Our manufacturing Facility located in Behror, Rajasthan, has been certified with ISO 9001:2015 from Quality Research Organization and ISO 14001:2015 from United Accreditation Foundation, a member of International Accreditation forum to maintain highest quality, environmental and safety practices. Our company has obtained certificate of compliance from RoHS Directive (2015/863/EC) European Parliament and commission decision (2005/618/EC) on the restriction of use of certain Hazardous Substance [Lead (Pb), Mercury (Hg), Cadmium (Cd), Hexavalent Chromium (Cr6+), Polybrominated Biphenyls (PBBs) and Polybrominated Diphenyl, Bis (2-Ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP), Benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP), Dibutyl phthalate (DBP), Diisobutyl phthalate (DIBP)] ethers (PBDEs) in Electrical and Electrical Equipments.

Due to backward integration of our products, our plant is ZLD (Zero Liquid Discharge) to ensure minimum emissions and waste generation. Along with the state-of-the-art Pilot Plans in our laboratory, we explore downstream products from our core intermediaries to meet and exceed customer expectations and operation ensures organized inflow state of the art manufacturing and supply sustainability to our valued customers.

Presently our company manufactures 2,4-D Acid 98% TC, 2,4-D Sodium 95% SP 2,4-D Amine 866 : 720

: 480g/l SL 2,4-D Ethyl Hexyl Ester 96% TC 2,4-D Ethyl Ester 96% TC Chlorpyriphos 97%TC / 20%EC / 50%EC Thiamethoxam 96%TC / 25%WG / 75%SG Pretilachlor 95%TC / 50%EC / 37%EW Metribuzin 97%TC / 70%WS Hexaconazole 92%TC / 5%SC / 5%EC / 10%EC and Metalaxyl 98%TC / 35%WS for our customer base which comprises of large corporates like Aromatic Rasayan Private Limited, JR Jindal Infraprojects Private Limited; SC Formulator Co. Limited.

The product - wise share of revenue is as under: (Amount in Lakhs)

Product For the period ended 31st October, 2023 For the period ended 31st March, 2023 For the period ended 31st March, 2022 For the period ended 31st March, 2021 2,4-D Acid 11.25 -- 204.73 13.76 2,4-D Amine 1,307.72 4,222.71 4,112.58 3,576.85 2,4-D Ethyl Ester 820.31 1,416.48 728.40 973.71 2,4-D Sodium 1,168.62 1,634.71 2,675.02 1,858.10 Pretilachlor Technical 383.85 1,848.41 182.43 586.13 Lambda Cyhalothrine Tech 463.29 - - - Clodinafop 1,432.42 - - - Hexaconazole Tech 180.87 - - - Technical (Clomazone) 123.73 - - - Technical (Fipronil) 289.50 - - - Thiamathon Tech 306.76 - - - Black Phenyle 57.47 82.14 37.28 9.59 White Floor Cleaner 54.76 60.65 31.76 4.72 Toilet Cleaner 89.37 106.96 22.76 5.21 Surface Floor Cleaner 13.58 15.06 3.56 - Power Cleaner 5.51 14.13 8.12 4.67 Glass Cleaner 9.01 15.68 0.23 0.69 Moth Repellent Balls (Naphthalene Balls) 10.10 27.97 3.51 7.19 Hand Wash 5.90 8.55 2.10 2.33 Bathroom Cleaner 8.83 5.63 1.87 - Hand Sanitizer 1.13 3.47 19.48 - Others 249.38 1,019.56 426.23 1,112.93 Total 6,993.36 10,482.12 8,460.07 8,173.94

Key Performance Indicators of our Company (Amount in lakh, except EPS, % and ratios)

Particulars Period ended October 31st, 2023 Financial Year ended March 31st, 2023 Financial Year ended March 31st, 2022 Financial Year ended March 31st, 2021 Revenue from operations (1) 6,993.36 10,482.12 8,460.07 8,173.94 Revenue CAGR (%) from F.Y. 2021-2023(2) 13.24% EBITDA (3) 974.14 1,102.73 1,085.21 1,040.60 EBITDA (%) Margin (4) 13.93% 10.52% 12.83% 12.73% EBITDA CAGR (%) from F.Y. 2021-2023(5) 2.94% EBIT (6) 777.93 806.47 788.18 718.38 ROCE (%) (7) 11.01% 12.75% 12.53% 58.51%

Current ratio (8) 1.66 1.36 1.13 0.92 Operating cash flow (9) (503.11) 944.10 560.72 274.32 PAT (10) 472.86 456.93 357.47 1033.67 PAT Margin (11) 6.76% 4.36% 4.23% 12.65% Net Worth (12) 3,301.46 2,363.60 1,906.67 (786.39) ROE/ RONW (13) 16.69% 21.40% 63.82% (80.84%) EPS (14) 2.65 2.57 7.08 21.12

