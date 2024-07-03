Ambey Laboratories Ltd Summary

Ambey Laboratories Ltd was originally incorporated as Ambey Laboratories Private Limited on March 20, 1985, as a Private Limited Company issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited and the name was changed to Ambey Laboratories Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on December 30, 2014, issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Ambey Laboratories, founded by Mr. Anil Kumar Gupta along with Mr. Kewal Sehgal operate the business of manufacturing of agrochemical products for protecting of crops, serving the agrochemical sector. The Company is manufacturer and supplier of 2, 4-D base chemicals with highest quality practice and compliant with Highest Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) in chemical industry. The manufacturing facility located in Behror, Rajasthan, has been certified with ISO 9001:2015.Presently, the Company manufactures 2,4-D Acid 98% TC, 2,4-D Sodium 95% SP 2,4-D Amine 866 : 720 : 480g/l SL 2,4-D Ethyl Hexyl Ester 96% TC 2,4-D Ethyl Ester 96% TC Chlorpyriphos 97%TC / 20%EC / 50%EC Thiamethoxam 96%TC / 25%WG / 75%SG Pretilachlor 95%TC / 50%EC / 37%EW Metribuzin 97%TC / 70%WS Hexaconazole 92%TC / 5%SC / 5%EC / 10%EC and Metalaxyl 98%TC / 35%WS for our customer base which comprises of large corporates like Aromatic Rasayan Private Limited, JR Jindal Infraprojects Private Limited; SC Formulator Co. Ltd.The Company is proposing the Initial Public Offer aggregating 65,52,000 Equity Shares, comprising 62,40,000 through Fresh Issue and 3,12,000 through Offer for Sale.