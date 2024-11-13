iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ambey Laboratories Ltd Board Meeting

60.1
(1.35%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:41:35 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting25 Oct 202425 Oct 2024
Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 25, 2024.
Board Meeting22 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)
Board Meeting9 Oct 20244 Oct 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/10/2024)
Board Meeting24 Sep 202424 Sep 2024
Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr Rakshit Kochhar as Other of the company w.e.f. September 24, 2024.
Board Meeting7 Sep 202427 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 AMBEY LABORATORIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 03-Sep-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the Yearly ended March 2024 AMBEY LABORATORIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 07-Sep-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the Yearly ended March 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/09/2024)

Ambey Laboratories Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ambey Laboratories Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.