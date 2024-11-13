|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 25, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|22 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Oct 2024
|4 Oct 2024
|To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr Rakshit Kochhar as Other of the company w.e.f. September 24, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|7 Sep 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 AMBEY LABORATORIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 03-Sep-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the Yearly ended March 2024 AMBEY LABORATORIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 07-Sep-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the Yearly ended March 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Ambey Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/09/2024)
