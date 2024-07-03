Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹1,418.1
Prev. Close₹1,397.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹375.12
Day's High₹1,418.1
Day's Low₹1,370
52 Week's High₹1,925.8
52 Week's Low₹933.8
Book Value₹312.05
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,277.73
P/E23.51
EPS59.41
Divi. Yield1
The deal, which is subject to specified closing measures, would allow Dhanuka to secure rights to commercialize these items in India.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.12
9.12
9.32
9.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,246.76
1,052.19
951.1
786.99
Net Worth
1,255.88
1,061.31
960.42
796.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,477.77
1,387.46
1,120.07
962.63
yoy growth (%)
6.5
23.87
16.35
8.97
Raw materials
-939.08
-863.31
-711.69
-562.23
As % of sales
63.54
62.22
63.53
58.4
Employee costs
-120.5
-118.26
-105.22
-106.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
277.48
284.93
180.64
167
Depreciation
-16.27
-15.18
-16.35
-14.2
Tax paid
-68.7
-74.37
-39.17
-40.83
Working capital
51.82
-10.17
78.24
-7.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.5
23.87
16.35
8.97
Op profit growth
-2.12
55.13
4.46
-2.24
EBIT growth
-2.41
57.86
8.52
-2.69
Net profit growth
-0.84
48.84
12.11
3.53
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,758.54
1,700.22
1,477.78
1,387.47
1,120.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,758.54
1,700.22
1,477.78
1,387.47
1,120.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
34.96
44.76
33.59
33.7
25.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,668.4
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
529.55
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
536.95
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,627.3
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
836.55
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Executive Director & CFO
R G Agarwal
Vice Chairman & M.D.
M K Dhanuka
Joint Managing Director
Rahul Dhanuka
Independent Director
Sachin Kumar Bhartiya
Executive Director
Ashish Saraf
Independent Director
Sanjay Saxena
Executive Director
Harsh Dhanuka
Independent Director
Bajrang Lal Bajaj
Independent Director
Namrata Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jitin Sadana
Independent Director
SIRAJ AZMAT CHAUDHRY
Non Executive Director
Manish Dhanuka
Independent Director
Satish Kumar Gupta
Reports by Dhanuka Agritech Ltd
Summary
Dhanuka Agritech Limited, formerly known as Dhanuka Pesticides Limited was incorporated on February 13, 1985. The Company was renamed from Dhanuka Pesticides Limited to Dhanuka Agritech Limited in year, 2007. It is promoted by the Dhanuka Group of Industries. At present, the Company manufactures a wide range of agro-chemicals like herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, plant growth regulators in various forms - liquid, dust, powder and granules. The company has established itself across major crops in rice, cotton, soybean, and vegetables in south and west. The Company has nearly 3 production units situated at Sanand in Gujarat, Keshwana in Rajasthan, and Udhampur in Jammu & Kashmir. These 3 manufacturing units with 39 warehouses and network of over 8 branch offices across the Indian geography caters to 6500 distributors & around 80,000 dealers which enables it to have presence across 10 million farmers touch points. Besides these, it has a pan-India presence through its Branch offices/Depots in all major states in India. It has world class NABL Accredited Laboratories and has international collaboration with leading companies of US, Japan and Europe. The Company commenced commercial production in 1986. The company has a technical tie-up with Du Pont, US, for formulations of pesticides using raw material - methomyl, which is imported from Du Pont. The plant was inaugurated in Jun.92.In 1993, the company implemented an expansion-cum-diversification scheme to widen its operation
Read More
The Dhanuka Agritech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1377.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd is ₹6277.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd is 23.51 and 5.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhanuka Agritech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd is ₹933.8 and ₹1925.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.40%, 3 Years at 21.31%, 1 Year at 21.40%, 6 Month at -15.00%, 3 Month at -9.67% and 1 Month at -9.30%.
