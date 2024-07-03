Summary

Dhanuka Agritech Limited, formerly known as Dhanuka Pesticides Limited was incorporated on February 13, 1985. The Company was renamed from Dhanuka Pesticides Limited to Dhanuka Agritech Limited in year, 2007. It is promoted by the Dhanuka Group of Industries. At present, the Company manufactures a wide range of agro-chemicals like herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, plant growth regulators in various forms - liquid, dust, powder and granules. The company has established itself across major crops in rice, cotton, soybean, and vegetables in south and west. The Company has nearly 3 production units situated at Sanand in Gujarat, Keshwana in Rajasthan, and Udhampur in Jammu & Kashmir. These 3 manufacturing units with 39 warehouses and network of over 8 branch offices across the Indian geography caters to 6500 distributors & around 80,000 dealers which enables it to have presence across 10 million farmers touch points. Besides these, it has a pan-India presence through its Branch offices/Depots in all major states in India. It has world class NABL Accredited Laboratories and has international collaboration with leading companies of US, Japan and Europe. The Company commenced commercial production in 1986. The company has a technical tie-up with Du Pont, US, for formulations of pesticides using raw material - methomyl, which is imported from Du Pont. The plant was inaugurated in Jun.92.In 1993, the company implemented an expansion-cum-diversification scheme to widen its operation

