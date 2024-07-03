iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd Share Price

1,377.35
(-1.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:44:56 PM

  • Open1,418.1
  • Day's High1,418.1
  • 52 Wk High1,925.8
  • Prev. Close1,397.15
  • Day's Low1,370
  • 52 Wk Low 933.8
  • Turnover (lac)375.12
  • P/E23.51
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value312.05
  • EPS59.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,277.73
  • Div. Yield1
No Records Found

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

1,418.1

Prev. Close

1,397.15

Turnover(Lac.)

375.12

Day's High

1,418.1

Day's Low

1,370

52 Week's High

1,925.8

52 Week's Low

933.8

Book Value

312.05

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,277.73

P/E

23.51

EPS

59.41

Divi. Yield

1

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd Corporate Action

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 May, 2024

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6

Record Date: 19 Jul, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Dhanuka Agritech inks pact with Bayer AGl; stock gains

Dhanuka Agritech inks pact with Bayer AGl; stock gains

25 Nov 2024|12:29 PM

The deal, which is subject to specified closing measures, would allow Dhanuka to secure rights to commercialize these items in India.

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.29%

Non-Promoter- 21.04%

Institutions: 21.03%

Non-Institutions: 8.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.12

9.12

9.32

9.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,246.76

1,052.19

951.1

786.99

Net Worth

1,255.88

1,061.31

960.42

796.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,477.77

1,387.46

1,120.07

962.63

yoy growth (%)

6.5

23.87

16.35

8.97

Raw materials

-939.08

-863.31

-711.69

-562.23

As % of sales

63.54

62.22

63.53

58.4

Employee costs

-120.5

-118.26

-105.22

-106.46

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

277.48

284.93

180.64

167

Depreciation

-16.27

-15.18

-16.35

-14.2

Tax paid

-68.7

-74.37

-39.17

-40.83

Working capital

51.82

-10.17

78.24

-7.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.5

23.87

16.35

8.97

Op profit growth

-2.12

55.13

4.46

-2.24

EBIT growth

-2.41

57.86

8.52

-2.69

Net profit growth

-0.84

48.84

12.11

3.53

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,758.54

1,700.22

1,477.78

1,387.47

1,120.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,758.54

1,700.22

1,477.78

1,387.47

1,120.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

34.96

44.76

33.59

33.7

25.09

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,668.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.55

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

536.95

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,627.3

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.55

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dhanuka Agritech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Executive Director & CFO

R G Agarwal

Vice Chairman & M.D.

M K Dhanuka

Joint Managing Director

Rahul Dhanuka

Independent Director

Sachin Kumar Bhartiya

Executive Director

Ashish Saraf

Independent Director

Sanjay Saxena

Executive Director

Harsh Dhanuka

Independent Director

Bajrang Lal Bajaj

Independent Director

Namrata Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jitin Sadana

Independent Director

SIRAJ AZMAT CHAUDHRY

Non Executive Director

Manish Dhanuka

Independent Director

Satish Kumar Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dhanuka Agritech Ltd

Summary

Dhanuka Agritech Limited, formerly known as Dhanuka Pesticides Limited was incorporated on February 13, 1985. The Company was renamed from Dhanuka Pesticides Limited to Dhanuka Agritech Limited in year, 2007. It is promoted by the Dhanuka Group of Industries. At present, the Company manufactures a wide range of agro-chemicals like herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, plant growth regulators in various forms - liquid, dust, powder and granules. The company has established itself across major crops in rice, cotton, soybean, and vegetables in south and west. The Company has nearly 3 production units situated at Sanand in Gujarat, Keshwana in Rajasthan, and Udhampur in Jammu & Kashmir. These 3 manufacturing units with 39 warehouses and network of over 8 branch offices across the Indian geography caters to 6500 distributors & around 80,000 dealers which enables it to have presence across 10 million farmers touch points. Besides these, it has a pan-India presence through its Branch offices/Depots in all major states in India. It has world class NABL Accredited Laboratories and has international collaboration with leading companies of US, Japan and Europe. The Company commenced commercial production in 1986. The company has a technical tie-up with Du Pont, US, for formulations of pesticides using raw material - methomyl, which is imported from Du Pont. The plant was inaugurated in Jun.92.In 1993, the company implemented an expansion-cum-diversification scheme to widen its operation
Company FAQs

What is the Dhanuka Agritech Ltd share price today?

The Dhanuka Agritech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1377.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd is ₹6277.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd is 23.51 and 5.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dhanuka Agritech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd is ₹933.8 and ₹1925.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd?

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.40%, 3 Years at 21.31%, 1 Year at 21.40%, 6 Month at -15.00%, 3 Month at -9.67% and 1 Month at -9.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dhanuka Agritech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.29 %
Institutions - 21.03 %
Public - 8.68 %

