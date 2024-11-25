Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half-Year ended September 30, 2024 Appointment of Chief Internal Auditor Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half-Year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

DHANUKA AGRITECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held today i.e. 2nd August 2024 has inter-alia approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company and Proposal of Buy Back of Equity Shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 9 May 2024

DHANUKA AGRITECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider and recommend Final Dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 if any. Recommended final dividend @300% i.e Rs. 6/- per Equity Share having a face value of Rs. 2/- Approved Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results and Auditors Report in respect of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024