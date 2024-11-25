|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half-Year ended September 30, 2024 Appointment of Chief Internal Auditor Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half-Year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|DHANUKA AGRITECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held today i.e. 2nd August 2024 has inter-alia approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company and Proposal of Buy Back of Equity Shares. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|DHANUKA AGRITECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider and recommend Final Dividend for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 if any. Recommended final dividend @300% i.e Rs. 6/- per Equity Share having a face value of Rs. 2/- Approved Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results and Auditors Report in respect of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|DHANUKA AGRITECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Nine-Months ended 31st December 2023 and to declare the Interim Dividend for Financial Year 2023-24. Board approved:- 1. To approve and declare payment of Interim Dividend @400% i.e Rs.8/- per Equity Share of %2/- each to the Members of the Company. 2. The Board of Directors has fixed Wednesday, February 14, 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of determining the names of the Members to whom the Interim dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 will be paid; The payment of Interim Dividend will be completed on or before 30 days from the date of declaration. 2. Adoption of various revised policies/codes of the Company as per the requirement of SEBI Regulations; (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 02.02.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting Board approved interim Dividend The Board of Directors fixed 14th Feb 2024 as Record Date for the Purpose of Interim Dividend Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine-Months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)
The deal, which is subject to specified closing measures, would allow Dhanuka to secure rights to commercialize these items in India.Read More
