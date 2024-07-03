iifl-logo-icon 1
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd Half Yearly Results

1,408.75
(-1.64%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:29:53 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

1,147.86

771.56

986.99

764.6

935.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,147.86

771.56

986.99

764.6

935.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

17.94

22.56

12.4

22.4

22.35

Total Income

1,165.79

794.12

999.39

787

957.98

Total Expenditure

916.55

629.3

801.8

634.9

786.63

PBIDT

249.24

164.81

197.59

152.1

171.35

Interest

1.89

1.44

1.65

1.54

1.58

PBDT

247.35

163.38

195.94

150.56

169.77

Depreciation

24.95

26.06

14.51

9.56

8.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

57.05

32

44.94

31.03

41.36

Deferred Tax

-1.06

0.93

1.79

-1.4

-1.77

Reported Profit After Tax

166.41

104.38

134.71

111.37

122.13

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

166.41

104.38

134.71

111.37

122.13

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

166.41

104.38

134.71

111.37

122.13

EPS (Unit Curr.)

36.56

22.9

29.56

24.43

26.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

9.02

9.12

9.12

9.12

9.32

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

21.71

21.36

20.01

19.89

18.31

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

14.49

13.52

13.64

14.56

13.05

Dhanuka Agritech inks pact with Bayer AGl; stock gains

Dhanuka Agritech inks pact with Bayer AGl; stock gains

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Nov 2024|12:29 PM

The deal, which is subject to specified closing measures, would allow Dhanuka to secure rights to commercialize these items in India.

Read More

