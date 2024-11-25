Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,550.9
|27.4
|52,819.9
|558.5
|0.43
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
551.7
|0
|41,016.95
|147
|0.18
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
495
|49.93
|24,151.17
|190.84
|1.22
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,106.3
|39.82
|23,082.48
|136.3
|2.72
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
728
|27.18
|6,555.42
|4.03
|0.41
|589.58
|233.48
The deal, which is subject to specified closing measures, would allow Dhanuka to secure rights to commercialize these items in India.Read More
