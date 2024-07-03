Dhanuka Agritech Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
654.28
493.58
368.31
403.24
617.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
654.28
493.58
368.31
403.24
617.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.8
7.13
15.28
7.28
5.76
Total Income
665.08
500.71
383.59
410.52
623.67
Total Expenditure
494.7
421.86
288.22
341.08
476.33
PBIDT
170.38
78.86
95.37
69.44
147.34
Interest
1.05
0.83
0.7
0.74
0.76
PBDT
169.33
78.02
94.67
68.71
146.58
Depreciation
12.67
12.28
13.18
12.88
9.88
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
39.38
17.67
21.28
10.72
33.3
Deferred Tax
-0.24
-0.82
1.2
-0.27
1.63
Reported Profit After Tax
117.52
48.9
59.02
45.37
101.77
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
117.52
48.9
59.02
45.37
101.77
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
117.52
48.9
59.02
45.37
101.77
EPS (Unit Curr.)
25.83
10.73
12.95
9.95
22.33
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
9.02
9.12
9.12
9.12
9.12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.04
15.97
25.89
17.22
23.84
PBDTM(%)
25.88
15.8
25.7
17.03
23.72
PATM(%)
17.96
9.9
16.02
11.25
16.46
The deal, which is subject to specified closing measures, would allow Dhanuka to secure rights to commercialize these items in India.Read More
