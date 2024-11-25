Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.5
23.87
16.35
8.97
Op profit growth
-2.08
55.23
4.39
-2.24
EBIT growth
-2.37
57.96
8.45
-2.69
Net profit growth
-0.79
48.96
12.02
3.53
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.83
19.39
15.47
17.25
EBIT margin
19
20.73
16.25
17.43
Net profit margin
14.13
15.17
12.61
13.1
RoCE
30.24
36.42
26.47
28.11
RoNW
5.94
7
5.27
5.46
RoA
5.62
6.66
5.13
5.28
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
44.85
45.21
29.71
25.71
Dividend per share
14
2
12
5.5
Cash EPS
41.35
41.94
26.27
22.81
Book value per share
206.19
170.93
148.72
129.05
Valuation ratios
P/E
15.98
15.25
10.89
21.51
P/CEPS
17.33
16.44
12.31
24.24
P/B
3.47
4.03
2.17
4.28
EV/EBIDTA
11.33
10.76
7.66
14.87
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
48.69
21.39
Tax payout
-24.74
-26.1
-21.7
-24.44
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
64.85
63.8
73.38
74.28
Inventory days
79.36
71.73
74.11
89
Creditor days
-43.35
-36.36
-38.17
-32.52
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-87.67
-106.77
-116.95
-192.21
Net debt / equity
0.03
0.05
-0.02
-0.01
Net debt / op. profit
0.11
0.17
-0.1
-0.04
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-63.54
-62.22
-63.53
-58.4
Employee costs
-8.15
-8.52
-9.39
-11.05
Other costs
-10.46
-9.85
-11.58
-13.28
The deal, which is subject to specified closing measures, would allow Dhanuka to secure rights to commercialize these items in India.Read More
