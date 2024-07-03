Dhanuka Agritech Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,758.54
1,700.22
1,477.78
1,387.47
1,120.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,758.54
1,700.22
1,477.78
1,387.47
1,120.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
34.96
44.76
33.59
33.7
25.09
Total Income
1,793.5
1,744.98
1,511.36
1,421.17
1,145.16
Total Expenditure
1,431.1
1,421.53
1,214.29
1,118.36
946.72
PBIDT
362.4
323.45
297.08
302.81
198.44
Interest
3.09
3.12
3.2
2.69
1.56
PBDT
359.32
320.33
293.87
300.12
196.88
Depreciation
40.56
17.61
16.28
15.18
16.36
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
76.94
72.39
71.43
71.42
46.04
Deferred Tax
2.72
-3.17
-2.73
2.96
-6.87
Reported Profit After Tax
239.09
233.5
208.89
210.56
141.35
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
239.09
233.5
208.89
210.56
141.35
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
239.09
233.5
208.89
210.56
141.35
EPS (Unit Curr.)
52.46
50.35
44.85
44.61
29.71
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
300
100
700
100
600
Equity
9.12
9.12
9.32
9.32
9.52
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.6
19.02
20.1
21.82
17.71
PBDTM(%)
20.43
18.84
19.88
21.63
17.57
PATM(%)
13.59
13.73
14.13
15.17
12.61
The deal, which is subject to specified closing measures, would allow Dhanuka to secure rights to commercialize these items in India.Read More
